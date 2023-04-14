YouTube Star MrBeast Slams Anti-Trans Commentary About His Friend Chris Tyson: ‘All This Transphobia Is Starting to Piss Me Off’

MrBeast, who runs the most-subscribed individual channel on YouTube, has hit back against a suggestion that his friend and collaborator, Chris Tyson, is a becoming “nightmare” for the popular video creator because of Tyson’s hormone replacement therapy.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, on Thursday responded on Twitter to someone who posted about a recent video from YouTuber SunnyV2 titled “Why Chris Will Soon Be a Nightmare for MrBeast” speculating that Tyson’s feminine appearance will hurt MrBeast’s popularity. The caption for the video suggested Tyson could be MrBeast’s “biggest controversy to date.”

“Yeah, this is getting absurd,” Donaldson wrote in response. “Chris isn’t my ‘nightmare’ he’s my fucken friend and things are fine. All this transphobia is starting to piss me off.”

Tyson, who regularly appears in MrBeast’s videos, earlier this month said that informed-consent hormone replacement therapy (HRT) had “saved my life and many others’ lives.”

“The hurdles gnc [gender-nonconforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me,” Tyson tweeted on April 5. “Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

MrBeast’s primary YouTube channel currently has 145 million subscribers. He was estimated to be the highest-earning YouTube creator in 2021, amassing a fanbase for his big-money giveaways and stunts — including a viral reenactment of Netflix hit “Squid Game,” which awarded the winner a $446,000 prize — and charitable initiatives. Donaldson, 24, also has launched the MrBeast Burger restaurant chain and Feastables, a line of snack foods, and his company runs a gaming division.