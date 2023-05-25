It’s Back! MoviePass Launches Nationwide at 4,000-Plus Theaters — but With a Very Different Pricing Model

MoviePass, after emerging from bankruptcy under new ownership, is launching its movie-theater subscription service nationwide ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

The service lets MoviePass members choose from more than 4,000 theater locations across the U.S., including those operated by AMC Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark.

However, the reincarnated MoviePass is a far cry from the too-good-to-be-true $9.95-per-month subscription for one movie per day that the company had offered in its previous life. Plans start at $10/month for 1-3 movies per month, ranging up to $40/month for up to 30. The new MoviePass uses a credit-based system to offer different options for the total amount of films a subscriber can see each month (see plan details below).

MoviePass lists participating theaters at this link. According to a company rep, members can attend movies at any theater that accepts Mastercard. For theaters that partner directly with MoviePass, the service taps into the theater’s ticketing system and consumers can use the MoviePass app to purchase e-tickets and select their seats.

In its current incarnation, MoviePass was previously available only to those on a waitlist during a beta period in select markets including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Oklahoma City and Tampa Bay.

“By opening up MoviePass to film lovers nationwide, we are expanding our support of the movie theater industry by helping drive traffic to all theaters during the critical summer season,” Stacy Spikes, MoviePass co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Our newly designed service offers our members greater choice and flexibility for how they use their monthly credits, while continuing to encourage them to watch movies in theaters.”

Spikes was on the original team that founded MoviePass in 2011. He exited the company in 2017 after it was acquired by data-analytics firm Helios & Matheson.

In September 2019, MoviePass notified subscribers that it would be ceasing operations, saying at the time that its “efforts to recapitalize MoviePass have not been successful to date.” In January 2020, MoviePass parent Helios & Matheson filed for Chapter 7 liquidation. In 2021, Spikes acquired MoviePass’ assets and announced plans to relaunch the company.

Under Spikes, MoviePass raised seed financing led by Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game software, blockchain and investment company. Additional investors include Claritas Capital, Emerald Plus, Gaingels, Harlem Capital, PKO VC and Sandhill Angels.

Here are the details on MoviePass’ four subscription tiers: