MLB Launches Virtual Ballpark Where Fans Can Interact With Each Other, Watch Celeb Softball Game Featuring JoJo Siwa, Adam Devine and More

One clear advantage of MLB’s virtual ballpark: no lines for the bathroom or beer.

In a first for a pro sports league, Major League Baseball unveiled a new virtual ballpark designed to give baseball fans a simulated experience of what it’s like visit an MLB stadium — all without spending hundreds of dollars on tickets.

MLB’s virtual ballpark will open to fans on Saturday, July 8, with a special online watch party for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented on the virtual ballpark’s videoboard. The lineup of participating celebrities includes social media star JoJo Siwa, actors Adam Devine and Skylar Astin, Olympic athlete Chloe Kim, and more — and will include exclusive celebrity interviews available only in the virtual ballpark. According to the league, the digital viewing party is the first of multiple events planned for the virtual ballpark in 2023.

MLB’s virtual ballpark will showcase “experiential and interactive opportunities” available at mlb.com/virtual-ballpark. (See more pictures of the virtual park below.)

During the livestream of the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, fans in the virtual stadium can also play mini-games tied to real-time events happening inside T-Mobile Park in Seattle (where the actual event will take place, leading up to the 93rd Major League Baseball All-Star Game on July 11). Additionally, fans can customize their avatars with their favorite team’s jersey, participate in a Sorare card scavenger hunt, participate in trivia games, and be entered into a random drawing for a chance to win tickets to the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One.

All attendees to the MLB virtual ballpark also will receive a commemorative digital ticket created by NFT platform Candy Digital. The MLB developed the virtual ballpark in collaboration with Improbable, a London-based tech firm that develops virtual spaces to connect brands with consumers.

“As we continue to enhance and prioritize the MLB fan experience through innovative technologies, this new virtual ballpark will become a great testing ground for the league and our fans worldwide,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB’s EVP of media and business development. “In working closely with Improbable, we’ve taken what baseball fans know and love about their unique ballpark experiences and connected it to an accessible, virtual world. Not everyone has the opportunity to attend Major League games or enjoy a Major League ballpark experience, but now we can provide this opportunity to anyone with an internet connection, no matter where they are.“