Michael Jackson’s Enduring and ‘Complicated’ Legacy Explored in Podcast Series From Audible, Wondery

A new podcast from Audible and Wondery investigates Michael Jackson’s staying power as a pop-culture force in the face of disturbing allegations.

“Think Twice: Michael Jackson” is hosted by journalist and podcaster Leon Neyfakh and hip-hop radio veteran Jay Smooth. The 10-episode audio series is a co-production from Audible and podcast network Wondery (which are both part of Amazon), Prologue Projects and Jigsaw Productions.

All episodes of “Think Twice” are slated to drop Thursday, April 27, exclusively on Audible (at this link) and ad-free for Prime members on the Amazon Music app (at this link).

More than a decade after Jackson’s death in 2009, the artist’s global influence continues to endure. In the series, Neyfakh and Smooth present a “new perspective” on Jackson and his “complicated” legacy based on dozens of original interviews with people “who watched it unfold from up close,” according to Audible and Wondery. The title of the series refers to lyrics in Jackson’s hit “Billie Jean.” The podcast will cover Jackson’s music career and his personal life, including the sexual abuse allegations against him.

“To me, Michael Jackson is the most interesting person who has ever lived,” Neyfakh said in a statement. “But what Jay and I realized as we dove into this project was that his story is not just about him, but everyone he influenced with his art, and everyone connected to his tortured personal life. It’s also about the moral calculations we make as consumers of culture, as we decide for ourselves what to believe and what to look away from.”

Smooth added, “When Leon reached out to me about collaborating on a Michael Jackson documentary series, I won’t lie, I was equal parts intrigued and alarmed. But as we both agreed to be up front about our own complex feelings on Michael’s legacy, and let that guide our process of gathering all these different voices and perspectives, I quickly came to see just how rich and rewarding this show would become. Both as a fresh look back at the Michael Jackson story, and even more so as a way to understand — through Michael’s life and afterlife — how our world and culture evolved around him.”

Neyfakh is a New York-based journalist best known as the co-creator and original host of Slate’s “Slow Burn” podcast. He previously worked with Audible on original podcast series “Fiasco: The AIDS Crisis.” Smooth is the creator and host of of New York’s longest-running hip-hop radio show, “The Underground Railroad,” as well as founder of influential blog hiphopmusic.com.

“Leon Neyfakh once again brings his journalistic chops and striking insight to listeners,” said Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and head of U.S. content at Audible. “In teaming up with established radio journalist Jay Smooth, these creators demonstrate the power of balanced reporting and musical storytelling. The blend of thoughtful cultural commentary and riveting pop culture history makes ‘Think Twice’ the perfect vehicle for a collaboration with our colleagues at Wondery.”