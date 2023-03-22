Meta Rehires Nick Grudin as Head of Content Partnerships, Seven Months After He Left for an NFT Startup

Nick Grudin is leaving his short jaunt into the NFT world to return to , rejoining the social-media giant as head of content partnerships — the same job he left last fall, Variety has confirmed.

Grudin had left Meta in September 2022 to join NFT startup Dapper Labs as chief business officer. In coming back to Meta, Grudin is reporting to his former boss, Justin Osofsky, the company’s head of online sales, operations and partnerships. In the role, Grudin will again oversee global partnerships and content across the company’s creator ecosystem, media, entertainment, sports and community initiatives.

A Meta representative declined to comment. Dapper Labs didn’t respond to a request for comment. Grudin’s return to Meta was first reported by The Information.

At Meta, he is leading the team responsible for bringing new product and business opportunities to partners, through consumer entertainment and community products such as Reels, Stories, the Facebook Watch video hub, livestreaming and Facebook Groups, and through Meta’s monetization portfolio including in-stream ads, subscriptions, branded content, the Facebook Stars virtual gifting currency and charitable giving.

Grudin had previously spent 12 years at Meta and Facebook, most recently serving as Meta’s VP of content and community partnerships. Prior to joining Facebook in 2010, Grudin held senior roles at Newsweek and worked at the Boston Consulting Group.

At Vancouver-based Dapper Labs, Grudin had been responsible for partnerships as well as developer experience and marketing across the company’s portfolio, including Dapper wallet, Flow blockchain and the Dapper Sports Studio, developer of NBA Top Shot, NFL All Day and UFC Strike.