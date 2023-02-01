Meta Revenue Falls 4% in Q4, as Facebook Hits 2 Billion Daily Users

, the parent company of and Instagram, posted a revenue decline for the third consecutive quarter as it faces a pullback in ad spending and heightened competition from the likes of TikTok.

Overall, the internet company reported revenue of $32.17 billion, down 4% year over year, for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income decreased 55%, to $4.65 billion. Meta previously warned that Q4 sales could be down as much as 10%.

Meta’s stock climbed more than 13% in after-hours trading, as the results were not as bad as investors feared and revenue topped Wall Street’s lowered expectations.

Facebook’s user growth has slowed down — but is still massive. The company said the service had 2.0 billion daily active users in the fourth quarter, versus 1.984 billion daily active users on average in Q3.

“Our community continues to grow and I’m pleased with the strong engagement across our apps. Facebook just reached the milestone of 2 billion daily actives,” Meta CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said in announcing the results. “The progress we’re making on our AI discovery engine and Reels are major drivers of this. Beyond this, our management theme for 2023 is the ‘Year of Efficiency’ and we’re focused on becoming a stronger and more nimble organization.”

Wall Street consensus estimates were for revenue of $31.53 billion and earnings of $2.22 per share. Analysts expected Facebook’s Q4 DAUs to come in at 1.99 billion, according to StreetAccount.

Meta is among tech companies that have slashed their workforce amid economic uncertainty and a drop in ad spending: In November, the social-media giant announced layoffs eliminating 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its employee base, as part of its efforts to reduce costs.

Meta recorded $4.2 billion in restructuring charges for Q4, including $975 million in severance payments and other personnel costs, $1.88 billion for facilities consolidation and a $1.34 billion write-down on data center assets.

Meanwhile, Meta last week made the controversial announcement that it would reinstate Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts soon, coming after the ex-president was suspended for violating the company’s policies prohibiting incitement to violence in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.