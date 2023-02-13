Meta Sales Chief Marne Levine to Exit

Marne Levine, who currently serves as ’s chief business officer, is leaving the internet company after 13 years.

According to Meta, Levine will step down from the CBO role on Feb. 21, 2023, and will remain an employee until she departs in the summer. During her tenure at Meta, Levine served as VP of global public policy for Facebook before becoming Instagram’s first chief operating officer in 2014. She subsequently was named VP of global partnerships, business and corporate development for Facebook. In June 2021, Levine was named Facebook’s chief business officer, replacing chief revenue officer David Fischer.

With Levine’s exit, Nicola Mendelsohn, Meta’s head of global business group, and Justin Osofsky, head of online sales, operations and partnerships, are taking on expanded roles as Meta’s most senior sales and partnership leaders, reporting to COO Javier Olivan. The company said the new structure “continues to bring our business and product teams closer together.”

“From running global policy, to growing our Instagram business as the first COO, to leading our ads and business partnerships teams, Marne has been an incredible leader at Meta over the last 13 years,” Olivan said in a statement. “I’m grateful for our partnership, her commitment to Meta and the energy she brought to the company every day.”

Prior to joining Meta (then Facebook) in 2010, Levine served in the Obama White House as chief of staff of the National Economic Council and special assistant to the president for economic policy. Before that, she was head of product management for Revolution Money, a startup working on person-to-person online money transfers. She began her career at the U.S. Department of Treasury under President Bill Clinton.

Mendelsohn’s expanded role will now include overseeing Meta’s global partnerships and engineering, and she will lead a single, global client-facing organization for the company. She will also continue to lead the global business group, which manages relationships with top marketers and agencies for all of Meta’s family of apps.

Osofsky will now oversee revenue generation, leading Meta sales and operations focused on growing small and midsize businesses across the company’s platforms. He will continue to oversee the content partnerships team across Facebook and Instagram.