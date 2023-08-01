TikTok Beauty and Fashion Creator Meredith Duxbury Signs With CAA

CAA has signed Meredith Duxbury, a leading beauty and fashion content creator who’s been dubbed “the complexion queen of TikTok,” for representation.

Duxbury has a global audience of more than 20 million followers across social media, including 18.5 million on the TikTok short-form video platform. Her videos feature makeup tutorials, product reviews, and “get ready with me” content that includes fashion and her personal style.

Duxbury has multiple partnerships with industry brands including Charlotte Tilbury, L’Oreal, YSL Beauty, Maybelline, Estée Lauder, Viktor & Rolf Fragrance, Lancôme, MAC, Redken and Mugler Fragrance, among others. In March 2022, she served as the face of Morphe’s global Making You Blush campaign, and can most recently be seen starring in e.l.f. Cosmetics’ biggest lipstick campaign launch to date with billboards in the U.S. and UK.

In addition, Duxbury has established herself as a regular fixture in front rows at Paris, Milan and New York fashion weeks, having developed relationships with brands including Marc Jacobs, GCDS, Max Mara, Area and Balmain. Her career began in December 2020 when she created the viral #TheFoundationChallenge, featuring Nicki Minaj’s “I’m Legit,” which garnered her millions of new followers and caused Minaj’s song to trend on Spotify again.

Duxbury is represented by Hannah Satzke at Make Management and Jade Wiselogle at Persona PR. Her attorney is Ted Nguyen at Nolan Heimann. Duxbury grew up in New Haven, Conn., after he family moved there from England.

One of Duxbury’s most popular recent TikToks is from June 2023, in which she gives one of her grandmothers a “full glam” makeup job: