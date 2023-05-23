Max Not Working? Some Users Report Log-In Errors, Crashes as HBO Max Converts to New Streaming Platform

It’s the big launch day for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max — and the newly revamped streaming service appears to encountering some technical problems right off the bat.

On Tuesday morning, subscribers took to social media to complain that they were having problems logging in to Max, which is replacing the three-year-old HBO Max service. As reported by users, the issues spanned the Max.com website as well as mobile apps including iOS and connected-TV apps on Roku and Samsung TV.

Of course, there are bound to be some problems in migrating millions of customers over to a new streaming platform. A Warner Bros. Discovery rep declined to specify how widespread the issues that users are encountering may be. The May 23 conversion from HBO Max to Max covers only the U.S.

For the Max launch, Warner Bros. Discovery is actively monitoring customer reports of technical problems from “war rooms” in multiple locations including in Bellevue, Wash., New York and London. “The entire team is on standby,” Warner Bros. Discovery CTO Avi Saxena told Variety in an interview Monday.

According to outage-monitoring service Downdetector, user problem reports about HBO Max were above a normal range on Tuesday morning but were still relatively small: At 9:04 a.m. ET, there were 440 user outage reports to the site, which is comparatively low for a major service.

Some subscribers said they attempted to log in to Max.com — only to remain stuck on the screen after clicking on the “Start Streaming” button. Another user tweeted that on Roku, they were able to watch a show but that the Max service froze if they skipped the recap.

“Though to its credit the Max app is much faster as it crashes more quickly than ever before,” Marc Istook, a morning news anchor at WFAA in Dallas, tweeted.

According to the company, a “large portion” of HBO Max subscribers will have their apps automatically updated to Max while in some cases, users will be prompted to download an updated Max app. The plan was that HBO Max subscribers would be able to log in with their existing username and password and have all their preferences migrated over to the new Max.

According to the company, Max is available on the same platforms as HBO Max, including: iOS (iPhone and iPad), Android, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, LG Smart TV, Roku, Samsung TV, Vizio SmartCast TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, and web browsers (including Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge for Windows and Apple Safari).

