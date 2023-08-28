Max Adds ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Six Other AMC+ Series in Two-Month Promo

In a cross-streamer promotion, Max subscribers will get a sampler platter of AMC+ programming in September and October — for no extra charge.

Starting Sept. 1 and available through Oct. 31, Max and AMC Networks will launch a programming “pop-up” on Max featuring full seasons of seven AMC original series comprising more than 200 episodes total.

The AMC+ content available for the 60-day period on Max is: “Fear the Walking Dead” (Seasons 1-7), “Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire” (Season 1), “Dark Winds” (Season 1), “Gangs of London” (Seasons 1-2), “Ride With Norman Reedus” (Seasons 1-5), “A Discovery of Witches” (Seasons 1-3) and “Killing Eve” (Seasons 1-4).

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed. It’s unknown whether any money is changing hands between the companies but the partnership is being described as “mutually beneficial.”

The “AMC+ Picks on Max” will be featured in a branded menu rail available on both the ad-free and ad-supported subscription tiers of Max, “giving subscribers the chance to unlock a world of new characters and stories,” according to Warner Bros. Discovery. The AMC+ titles will not include advertising.

“Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household,” Meredith Gertler, Warner Bros. Discovery’s EVP of global content strategy, planning and analysis, said in a statement. “The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering.”

“AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers,” added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months.”

Separately, as previously announced, beginning Sept. 27, Max in the U.S. will launch CNN Max (available in all Max packages), a 24-7 streaming news channel pulling live programming from CNN U.S. and CNN International with original programming built specifically for Max. WBD says CNN Max will be “an open beta for news” that will let to experiment with product features, content offerings and storytelling with feedback from Max subscribers.

Pictured above: Kim Dickens as Madison Clark in “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 7