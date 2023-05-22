Max’s Priciest Plan Will Have 1,000-Plus Movies and Episodes in 4K Ultra HD

With HBO Max turning into Max, Warner Bros. Discovery is introducing a higher-priced plan — $19.99 per month — with an expanded bouquet of 4K Ultra HD content aimed at pushing customers to the pricier package.

On Monday, the company announced that the 4K tier will feature more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K UHD, an increase of nearly eightfold over what has been available in HBO Max.

The 4K UHD content on Max will include “Game of Thrones,” “The House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” the Harry Potter films, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Dark Knight trilogy, the Matrix films and more. Additionally, all Warner Bros. movies released this year and going forward will be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows.

Max’s new Ultimate Ad-Free tier also will offer four concurrent streams, up to 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos and Vision will be available for select content and devices.

HBO Max has offered some 4K content to subscribers on the $15.99/month tier, but it seems that eventually those subscribers will need to upgrade to continue getting access to 4K movies and shows. The company said existing HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features (including 4K content) for at least six months following the launch of Max.

“We understand the value of offering our users a cinematic playback experience and to that end, we’ve implemented more advanced technology workflows that allow us to release more 4K content in a faster, more efficient way,” said Sudheer Sirivara, EVP of global technology platform at Warner Bros. Discovery. “Max will offer more than 1,000 films and episodes in 4K at launch, and we’ll be adding more every month as we move forward.”

Max’s 4K streaming content will be supported on devices including: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube; Android TVs, Apple TV 4K, Google Chromecast Ultra and Chromecast with Google TV, 4K LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 5, Roku Ultra 4800x, Roku 4k TVs, Roku Premiere, and Roku Streaming Stick+, 4K Samsung TVs, Vizio 4K Smart TVs, Comcast’s Xfinity X1 (Xi6), Flex and XClass TV.

Here’s the list of 4K content available to stream on Max’s Ultimate Ad-Free tier at launch:

• 2001: A Space Odyssey

• 2nd Annual Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

• 8-Bit Christmas

• A Christmas Mystery

• A Christmas Story Christmas

• A Clockwork Orange

• A Hollywood Christmas

• Ahir Shah: Dots

• Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words

• Amy

• And Just Like That… The Documentary

• And Just Like That…

• Antlers

• Aquaman

• Argo

• Avenue 5

• Bad Education

• Barbarian

• Barry (S2, S3) *S1 & S4 will be available on June 23.

• Batman (1989)

• Batman & Robin

• Batman And Harley Quinn

• Batman Begins

• Batman Forever

• Batman Returns

• Batman V Superman: Ultimate Edition

• Betty

• Big Little Lies

• Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)

• Black Adam

• Brené Brown: Atlas Of The Heart

• C.B. Strike

• Casablanca

• Catherine The Great

• Chernobyl

• Chris Redd: Why Am I Like This?

• Coastal Elites

• Colin Quinn & Friends: A Parking Lot Comedy Show

• Cry Macho

• Dc League Of Super-Pets

• Death On The Nile

• DMZ

• Don’t Worry Darling

• Dune

• East Of Eden

• Edge Of Tomorrow

• Elvis

• Empire Of Light

• Euphoria

• Euphoria: Trouble Don’t Last Always

• Expecting Amy

• Fahrenheit 451

• Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

• Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

• Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore

• Father Of The Bride

• Free Guy

• Friends: The Reunion

• From The Earth To The Moon

• Game Of Thrones

• Gaming Wall St

• Garcia!

• Giant

• Godzilla

• Godzilla vs. Kong

• Goodfellas

• Gossip Girl

• Ha Festival: The Art Of Comedy

• Hacks

• Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts

• Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets

• Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 1

• Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2

• Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

• Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince

• Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix

• Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban

• Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone

• Heaven’s Gate: The Cult Of Cults

• His Dark Materials

• Holiday Harmony

• The House Of The Dragon

• House Party

• I Hate Suzie

• In The Heights

• Industry

• Irma Vep

• It Chapter Two

• It’s A Sin

• Joker

• Judas And The Black Messiah

• Julia

• Justice League

• Kimi

• King Richard

• Kong: Skull Island

• Landscapers

• Lizzo: Live In Concert

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Fellowship Of The Ring (Extended Version)

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Return Of The King (Extended Version)

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers

• Lord Of The Rings, The: The Two Towers (Extended Version)

• Love, Lizzo

• Lovecraft Country

• Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty

• Magic Mike

• Malcolm X

• Malignant

• Man Of Steel

• Mare Of Easttown

• Marlon Wayans Presents: The Headliners

• Marlon Wayans: You Know What It Is

• Matrix Reloaded

• Matrix Resurrections

• Matrix Revolutions

• Menudo: Forever Young

• Mortal Kombat

• Mosaic

• Moses Storm: Trash White

• My Brilliant Friend

• My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood

• Native Son

• No Sudden Move

• Ocean’s Eleven

• Oslo

• Our Flag Means Death

• Peacemaker

• Pennyworth: The Origin Of Batman’s Butler

• Perry Mason

• Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

• Rain Dogs

• Rap Sh!T

• Reminiscence

• Rio Bravo

• Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

• Rose Matafeo: Horndog

• Santa Camp

• Scenes From A Marriage

• Scoob!

• See How They Run

• Selena + Chef

• Sex And The City

• Sharp Objects

• Shazam: Fury Of The Gods

• Shazam!

• Singin’ In The Rain

• Sort Of

• Soul Of America

• Space Jam: A New Legacy

• Starstruck

• Station Eleven

• Succession (S1-S3) *S4 will be available on June 30.

• Suicide Squad

• Superman: The Movie

• Sweet Life: Los Angeles

• Take Out With Lisa Ling

• That Damn Michael Che

• The Baby

• The Banshees Of Inisherin

• The Batman

• The Big Brunch

• The Big Shot With Bethenny

• The Bob’s Burgers Movie

• The Bridge

• The Captive

• The Climb

• The Conjuring

• The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

• The Dark Knight

• The Dark Knight Rises

• The Deuce

• The Fallout

• The Fastest Woman On Earth

• The Flight Attendant

• The Gilded Age

• The Girl Before

• The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

• The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

• The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

• The King’s Man

• The Last Of Us

• The Lego Movie

• The Little Things

• The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

• The Many Saints Of Newark

• The Matrix

• The Menu

• The New Pope

• The Night House

• The Nun

• The Plot Against America

• The Righteous Gemstones

• The Sex Lives Of College Girls

• The Soul Of America

• The Staircase

• The Suicide Squad

• The Survivor

• The Third Day

• The Tourist

• The Undoing

• The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin

• The Weeknd: Live At Sofi Stadium

• The White Lotus

• The Wizard Of Oz

• Those Who Wish Me Dead

• Titans

• Tom & Jerry

• Wahl Street

• Watchmen

• We Are Who We Are

• We Own This City

• West Side Story (2021)

• White House Plumbers

• Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty

• Wonder Woman (2017)

• Wonder Woman 1984

• Zack Snyder’s Justice League

• Zack Snyder’s Justice League: Justice Is Gray