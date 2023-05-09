Mary-Louise Parker Stars in James Patterson Thriller ‘Murder in Bermuda’ at Audible

James Patterson’s “Murder in Bermuda” audio original for Audible stars Mary-Louise Parker as a lawyer working for her family’s criminal enterprise who finds herself caught up in a spate of unsolved murders on the Caribbean island.

“Murder in Bermuda,” Patterson’s sixth audio project with Audible, stars Parker alongside Ronald Peet and Kimberley Aria Peterson. It’s slated for release on Wednesday, May 24, exclusively on Audible (at this link). The audio thriller from James Patterson Entertainment is co-written by Aaron Tracey (who co-authored Patterson’s Audible original “The Coldest Case”) and Thaddeus McCants (winner of the 2020 BET Project Crea8 writing competition).

Here’s the description of “Murder in Bermuda”: Brilliant, silver-tongued Beth Heller (Parker) is a lawyer with one client: her family’s criminal empire. After Beth moves to the beautiful island of Bermuda to set up a tax haven for her family, she’s drawn into a deadly game of cat and mouse. As the body count rises, Beth teams up with locals Tony Durant (Peet), a former attorney for the Ministry of Justice in London, and local investigator Serena Steede (Peterson) to defend the accused. Beth rediscovers her love for the law and slowly distances herself from her family’s criminal activity. But it turns out that she and her associates are at the center of a sinister plot — involving blackmail, arson, catfishing and sex tapes — that threatens everything they’ve built.

“I could not be more pleased with my creative relationship with Audible,” the author said in a statement to Variety. “Our collaboration consistently engages A-list talent, and the launches are supported at the highest level in the industry. Developing original series specifically scripted for audio has allowed me to bring more ideas to life, and provides a creative experience distinct from publishing. We are already in the process of casting and producing the next six thrillers we have scripted.”

Patterson’s previous Audible originals are: “The Method,” starring Zachary Quinto and Stephanie Beatriz; “Daniel X: Genesis,” with Michael Cimino and Abigail Breslin; “The Guilty,” featuring John Lithgow, Bryce Dallas Howard, Peter Gallagher, Aldis Hodge, Corey Stoll and Marsha Stephanie Blake; “The Coldest Case,” with Aaron Paul, Krysten Ritter and Nathalie Emmanuel; and “Fear the Wolf,” co-written by sportswriter Mike Lupica.

Listen to an audio clip from “Murder in Bermuda”: