Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk ‘Isn’t Serious’ About Cage Fight: ‘It’s Time to Move On’

Mark Zuckerberg thinks it’s time to lose hope of a potential fight between himself and Elon Musk.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote via his Threads account. “I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.”

He continued, “If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The Meta and X/Twitter CEOs first sparked conversations about a potential MMA-style cage match in a series of back-and-forth messages on their platforms. Musk kicked off the exchange while replying to a June 20 Twitter thread where he wrote, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

Recently Musk posted that the “Zuck v Musk fight” would be live-streamed via X with all proceeds going to charity. Zuckerberg fired back at Musk, taking a subtle dig at X/Twitter, when he wrote on Threads, “Shouldn’t we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?”

The two continued to exchange snide remarks, with Zuckerberg now calling the whole fight off due to Musk’s inability to commit to a day and time for the fictitious competition. He did, however, write that he was now “focus[ing] on competing with people who take the sport seriously,” just not with Musk.