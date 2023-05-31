Lucy Liu to Star in, Exec Produce ‘The Pirate Queen’ VR Game

Lucy Liu will executive produce and provide the voice of legendary pirate Cheng Shih in a new immersive virtual-reality experience, “The Pirate Queen: A Forgotten Legend.”

From London-based Singer Studios, “The Pirate Queen” tells the story of the woman in 19th century China who became one of the most powerful pirates in history. When the leader of the fleet dies suddenly, a widowed Cheng Shih faces the possibility of losing her status, security — and even her life. Players assume her identity to complete a series of puzzle-based tasks and outsmart enemies to become the Pirate Queen.

“The Pirate Queen” is scheduled to debut at the 2023 Tribeca Festival (June 7-18) as part of the New York fest’s games program and immersive lineup; no commercial release date has been announced. It’s directed by filmmaker Eloise Singer.

“I’m really excited to be working alongside Eloise to bring new life to a forgotten story about Cheng Shih — a fascinating woman, who with incredible resilience and tenacity became a powerful pirate leader during the Qing Dynasty,” Liu said in a statement. “This project marks the first time I embody a character through immersive storytelling, and I’m honored to join forces with Singer Studios to share this historical narrative with a potentially new and expanded audience.”

Orion Lee (A24’s “First Cow”) also has joined the cast of “The Pirate Queen.” The game is among several projects in the works in the franchise, including a “Pirate Queen” TV series being developed by Maja Bodenstein with Singer Studios and Beijing-based Seesaw Films (“The Farewell”), as well as a graphic novel and podcast.

“Lucy is a formidable talent; her performance as the voice of the Pirate Queen is truly exceptional,” said Singer. “It was a pleasure working with her to bring the character to life. Her ability to convey depth and nuance into the character have added layers of complexity to Cheng Shih’s personality, making the Pirate Queen a truly compelling and memorable character.”

Liu’s career expands across television, film, theater and fine art, known for her roles in films including “Charlie’s Angels” and “Kill Bill.” Most recently she lent to her voice to Disney’s animated film “Strange World” and starred in Warner Bros.’ “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.” Additional credits include “Ally McBeal,” “Elementary,” “Why Women Kill” and the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Pirate Queen”: