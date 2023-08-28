YouTube Kid Star Nastya Lands First Movie Role in ‘Weird Waters’ Animated Feature

Anastasia Radzinskaya, the 9-year-old better known to millions of YouTube fans as “Like Nastya,” is swimming to the big screen.

Nastya has boarded animated feature film “Weird Waters,” set to voice Jam, a precocious neon tetra who embarks on an undersea adventure with two best fish friends forever (BFFFs) — and must discover the hero within. It marks her first big-screen project.

The film, from independent production company Wada Wada Entertainment, is expected to hit theaters in early 2025. “Weird Waters” is based on the TV series of the same name, which has had two seasons and is available in the U.S. on Peacock, the Roku Channel and Tubi and on streaming platforms worldwide. The series is distributed by 9 Story Distribution International.

“I’m already a fan of the series and screamed when I was approached to voice Jam,” Nastya said in a statement. “She’s so adventurous and fun-seeking, just like me! I can’t wait for everyone to experience this beautiful tropical world come to life.”

Created by Frank Sandor, “Weird Waters” is an animated CGI fantasy adventure that follows three tropical fish — BZ, I.M. Tiger and Jam — in a “tale that celebrates bravery, friendship and the power of believing in oneself,” per the production company. After accidentally landing in the deep end of a magical pond, Jam joins forces with BZ and I.M. Tiger on a thrilling underwater adventure.

“Weird Waters” (working title) is written by Joshua Staman (“Weird Waters” series, “Dependent’s Day”), directed by Salem Arfaoui (“Moana,” “Despicable Me,” “The Secret Life of Pets”), and produced by Wada Wada Entertainment, Lunchbox Labs and Jeremy Loethen (“Fantasy Football”).

“Extending the ‘Weird Waters’ universe and our passion for freshwater tropical fish to the big screen is a testament to how popular our beloved fishy friends are,” said Sandor, co-founder of Wada Wada. “With Nastya bringing her own unique spark and personality to Jam, we’re excited to embark on this next aquatic adventure.”

The “Weird Waters” film is represented by Courageous Artists. Like Nastya is represented in the project by Davin Riley, head of talent management company Trival Media.

The original Like Nastya channel on YouTube was created in 2016 by Nastya’s parents and has since expanded into a media company with its own line of merchandise. Originally from Russia, the family resides in Florida. The Like Nastya franchise now encompasses 21 YouTube channels localized in various languages and claims more than 400 million followers globally. In addition, Like Nastya content is available on multiple streaming platforms and TV channels worldwide. Like Nastya’s videos cover such topics as friendship, relationships in school and with family members, creativity and imagination.