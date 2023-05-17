Wheelhouse DNA’s Additive Creative Partners Signs Lauren Kettering, TKOR Collective, Legit Tim and 6 More Top Influencer Clients (EXCLUSIVE)

Additive Creative Partners, the digital-focused talent management arm of Brent Montgomery and Jimmy Kimmel’s Wheelhouse DNA, has signed nine top digital content creators as clients, including Lauren Kettering, Legit Tim, YouTube collective TKOR, James Wright and Carrie Berk.

Wheelhouse DNA launched last year out of Kimmel and Montgomery’s media company Wheelhouse, as the division focused on digital-first and influencer content. The new talent signed by the company will be repped by Additive Creative managers Michael Senzer and Adden Laughlin. Senzer will continue to run Additive Creative’s day-to-day operations, with Wheelhouse DNA managing director Fanny Baudry will oversee the talent management division.

Additive Creative’s new clients include: viral dancer and model Lauren Kettering (@LaurenKettering), collegiate athlete and original member of the Hype House James Wright (@JamesWrightt); TikTok comedian Simba Jones (@Baby_Simba47); author and journalist Carrie Berk (@CarrieBerkk); award-winning musical comedian Tom McGovern (@TomMcGovern27); interior designer known as the “Furniture Scientist” Clinton Avery Tharp (@ClintonAveryTharp); as well as hypebeast prankster Timothy Sanchez-Vega, also known as Legit Tim (@LegitTim).

The firm has also signed popular YouTube collective TKOR, which creates content spanning experiments, helpful life hacks, weekend projects and more. Formerly known as “The King of Random,” TKOR was founded in 2012 by Grant Thompson. The channel is hosted by meteorologist Grace Dirig (@GraceDirig), who has also signed with Additive.

Tharp, Sanchez-Vega, TKOR and Dirig will be repped by Senzer. Kettering, Wright, Jones, Berk and McGovern will be repped by Laughlin.

“Additive Creative continues to curate an incredible talent roster of creators with unique points of view and a clear understanding of their audiences,” Baudry said. “We look forward to helping this diverse group of tastemakers develop, produce, distribute and monetize content that moves culture forward.”