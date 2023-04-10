Lara Cohen, Who Led Twitter’s Celebrity and Influencer Team, Joins Linktree as VP of Partners and Biz Dev (EXCLUSIVE)

Lara Cohen, after exiting Elon Musk’s Twitter last fall, is joining Linktree as VP of partners and business development.

At Linktree, Cohen will oversee business development, strategic partnerships with tech platforms and the company’s community of creators across entertainment, music and other verticals. She reports to Linktree president Mike Olson.

Cohen previously was Twitter’s global VP of partners and marketing, in charge of the group that worked to support celebrities and influencers on the platform. While at Twitter, she led activations including the iconic Ellen DeGeneres selfie at the 2014 Oscars and the #TweetItInto existence campaign. Cohen announced her departure from Twitter on Nov. 7, 2022, a little over a week after Elon Musk closed his $44 billion deal to acquire the social network.

Linktree, founded in 2016, lets social media users post a single link in their bios to a customizable landing page with links to multiple sites. The service has a freemium model, with basic service free to use and subscription packages with enhanced features and support.

Cohen joins the company after a string of recent senior hires, which co-founder and CEO Alex Zaccaria announced last month: chief technology officer Farnaz Azmoodeh (formerly with Snap), chief product officer Sam Rogoway (previously at Headspace) and chief marketing officer Monica Austin (former head of marketing and communications at Calm).

Cohen had worked at Twitter from 2013-17, leading the entertainment talent partnerships team. She left for a year-long stint at OutCast Agency as SVP of entertainment partnerships and influencer marketing, before rejoining Twitter in 2018.

Earlier in her career, Cohen served as editorial director at Us Weekly (when it was owned by Wenner Media). She has a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Rochester and currently lives in the San Francisco Bay Area.