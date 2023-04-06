KSI Apologizes Again After Racial Slur: ‘I Realize That My Words Have Consequences’

British YouTuber, rapper and boxer Olajide Olayinka Williams JJ Olatunji, known professionally as KSI, has apologized again after a racial slur.

On Sunday, KSI appeared in a mockup of U.K. game show “Countdown” and formed the word “P**i,” a pejorative term used to describe people of South Asian origin in the U.K. The subsequently deleted clip drew massive outrage on social media including from leading arts practitioners hailing from the South Asian community and KSI apologized.

On Wednesday, via a video posted on the Fred Talks Fighting YouTube channel, KSI read out another apology from a prepared statement.

“I want to address a recent incident in a video whereby my actions have affected many, many people, especially in the South Asian community. I want to take this opportunity to offer my deepest and most sincere apologies for my words and actions,” KSI said. “In a recent video, I used a racial term that’s offensive to so, so many, especially in the South Asian community. There are no excuses for what I said and I recognize that I’ve caused a lot of hurt and disappointment to so many people that look up to me.”

“My ignorance has only reinforced the negative stereotypes that have existed for way too long in this country. I want to express my heartfelt regret for what I said and I want you to know I am genuinely ashamed and deeply sorry for any pain or suffering I have caused,” KSI added. “I realized that my words have consequences and as a public figure, I have a responsibility to use my platform for good rather than perpetuating discrimination. And this week, I have failed to do this.”

“Privately, I have taken the time to engage in very early conversations with some people from South Asian communities and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months ahead. I will continue to educate myself on the rich history and diverse cultures of South Asia and the struggles faced by its people. I’m committed to doing better, being a better ally and use my platform to uplift marginalized voices,” KSI said. “I want to say again, how truly sorry I am for my actions. I know that it’s going to take time and effort to really regain the trust and respect of those I’ve hurt. And I’m prepared to tirelessly work to make sure I make amends. And I hope my sincere apology and commitment to educate myself will be a step towards healing and unity. And I fully understand that my actions will speak louder than my words.”

KSI’s actions include visiting a mosque in Bradford on Wednesday.