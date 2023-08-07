Kristin Cavallari to Launch Relationship Podcast at Dear Media (EXCLUSIVE)

Kristin Cavallari is launching a new podcast with Dear Media. “Let’s Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari” is set to premiere on Sept. 12.

“The timing couldn’t be more perfect,” Cavallari, who wrapped her “Back to the Beach” podcast with Stephen Colletti in June, tells Variety. “I was looking for a new challenge, and coming off of the enjoyment of the ‘Back To The Beach’ podcast, I thought doing my own could be really fun. I love having the freedom to talk about whatever I want and getting to choose guests who have great stories and can hopefully make people laugh, give them real takeaways, and/or inspire them.”

The new podcast will focus on “all things relationships,” including her personal relationships with family, parenthood, dating, wellness, career, food, fitness and spirituality. Episodes will be released each Tuesday and feature special guests, from celebrities to experts.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Kristin with a new weekly chat shown on Dear Media,” says Dear Media president Paige Port. “The audience loved her unfiltered take on ‘Back to the Beach,’ and week after week asked for more! The audience can expect just that in this new podcast. Kristin is not holding back! It’s a perfect addition to the Dear Media roster and we are excited to bring this show to new audiences.”

Dennis Leupold

Cavallari, who starred on reality TV shows “Laguna Beach,” “The Hills” and “Very Cavallari,” says not much is off limits when it comes to what she’ll cover on the podcast.

“I’ve always kept the public at an arm’s length. I’m finally in a great place in my life to open up and share some of my experiences,” she says. “Since my podcast will have a heavy focus on dating and relationships, I’m excited to bring on men as guests in order to shed real light on what they’re thinking and feeling so that women can have a better understanding of the dating world, and I’ll of course share my experience over the past few years being back in the dating world.”

Her first guest will be NFL player Travis Kelce. “I think he’s the perfect first guy to have on since women everywhere love him,” she tells Variety. “And by the way, I won’t only be having men on the podcast! I’m going to have women on who I think have really interesting stories when it comes to their love lives and who have something to really offer to the conversation.”