Kevin Hart Inks New Multiyear Deal With SiriusXM, Which Includes Exclusive Rights to Previously Unreleased Bernie Mac Stand-Up Album

Satellite radio and podcast company SiriusXM extended its relationship with Kevin Hart and his entertainment company, Hartbeat, in a new multiyear deal.

Under the agreement, Hartbeat will continue to curate content on Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio (SiriusXM channel 96), where all of Hartbeat’s audio programs will premiere exclusively — and the channel will have the exclusive first window on a previously unreleased stand-up album from late comedy legend Bernie Mac.

Hart, who first struck a deal with SiriusXM in 2017, will continue to host his show and podcast, the newly renamed “Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” (formerly called “Comedy Gold Minds”), which debuts its new season Wednesday (March 15) at 7 p.m. ET exclusively on SiriusXM. In the season premiere, the comedian-actor-producer-entrepreneur will host filmmaker Ryan Coogler, and the duo will discuss his career journey, working with Michael B. Jordan across multiple projects including “Creed III,” and receiving guidance from the likes of Denzel Washington, Forest Whitaker, Sylvester Stallone and Christopher Nolan along the way.

In its third season, “Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” will broaden its roster of guests beyond comedians to span entertainment, art, business and culture, as they come on the show with Hart to discuss what it takes to become the “gold standard” in their areas. In addition to Coogler, upcoming guests are scheduled to include Jason Bateman, Neil Burger, Anderson Cooper, Method Man, Stephen A. Smith and Lena Waithe. “Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” will include extended content available exclusively to SiriusXM subscribers on Wednesdays, with the podcast version to be distributed widely the next day.

In addition, Laugh Out Loud Radio on SiriusXM will exclusively premiere Bernie Mac’s first-ever solo full-length stand-up album. Mac died in 2008 at the age of 50. Early in his career, Mac would watch VHS tapes of his shows to fine-tune his routines. Soon available as a remastered collection, “Bernie Mac: Tapes From a King” will provide “a unique window into the creative process of a comedy legend,” according to Hartbeat. The album was produced by Hartbeat in collaboration with NBW Films and Rhonda R. McCullough, Mac’s wife of 31 years. “Bernie Mac: Tapes From a King” will be available exclusively on Laugh Out Loud Radio for one month before being released widely across streaming platforms.

Hartbeat also will produce a slate of new comedy shows for SiriusXM, including “Love Thang With Punkie Johnson,” co-hosted by the “Saturday Night Live” cast member and Kimberly “Dicey” Douglas-Madison; and “One Song With Diallo and Luxxury,” hosted by Diallo Riddle (HBO Max’s “South Side” and IFC’s “Sherman’s Showcase”) and Blake “Luxxury” Robin.

“I am so excited to be able to continue working with my SiriusXM family and grow our audience through our existing IP as well as the expansion of ‘Gold Minds’ and the additions of Punkie, Diallo and Blake,” Hart said in a statement. “SiriusXM has been a valued relationship of mine and Hartbeat’s for some time and the fact that we were able to launch ‘Gold Minds’ and now expand the program to include the brightest, boldest and most impactful voices of our time blows my mind.”

Also under the new deal, comedian Nathaniel “Earthquake” Stroman will return to the Laugh Out Loud Radio channel on SiriusXM for the fifth season of his show “Quake’s House,” with the comedian’s “unbridled take on pop culture, hot topics and more” alongside a roundtable of celebrity guests and friends. Hart and The Plastic Cup Boyz — Joey Wells, Will “Spank” Horton, Na’im Lynn, Harry Ratchford and Wayne Brown — will continue to host “Straight From the Hart” on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. ET on Laugh Out Loud Radio.

Thai Randolph, CEO of Hartbeat, commented, “As we advance our mission to keep the world laughing together, Hartbeat is committed to growing our audio reach through high-impact entertainment that lives at the nexus of comedy and culture. We are proud to expand our collaboration with SiriusXM and further develop our diverse library of fresh, funny and dynamic audio content.”

“Over the last five years, Kevin has become a cornerstone of SiriusXM’s comedy programming, and we’re absolutely thrilled to deepen our relationship with Kevin and the whole Hartbeat team,” Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer, said in a statement. “We’re excited to remain Kevin’s audio home as he continues to expand his comedy brand and listenership.”

Last week, SiriusXM said it would lay off 475 employees, or about 8% of its workforce, with CEO Jennifer Witz citing economic uncertainty and the need for “greater agility and efficiency.”