Kenya Parham Named Global VP of Community and Partnerships at Spill (EXCLUSIVE)

Next-generation social platform Spill has named cultural leader Kenya Parham its new global VP of community and partnerships. In her role, Parham will be the voice of the Spill community within the company and the face of the platform to creators, communities and media partners externally.

Spill, founded in December 2022 by a group of ex-Twitter employees, is named after the phrase “spill the tea.” It aims to recognize and reward culture drivers and voices from the most marginalized groups, in addition to crafting a strong advertiser and creator ecosystem with more nuanced content moderation.

Parham will create and execute upon Spill’s audience development strategy from the ground up, with a focus on helping onboard and support creators in the U.S. and in key markets abroad. In addition, this role will drive partnerships and activations with media partners, complementing movie premieres, TV shows, events and other culturally relevant moments people are talking about.

Parham will report to Spill co-founder and CEO Phonz Terrell, who was previously Twitter’s global head of social and editorial. “As a well-respected entrepreneur and industry veteran, Kenya has built relationships with some of the most influential brands because of her ability to create cultural impact through authenticity and innovation,” Terrell said in a statement to Variety. “We are thrilled to be bringing on this caliber of leadership at this stage of our growth because of her proven impact in entertainment, civic engagement and beyond.”

Prior to joining Spill, Parham led her own strategic communications, culture and brand strategy consultancy, The Legacy Firm, where she worked with major entertainment properties and production studios including Discovery+, Lionsgate Films and Amazon Prime Video to expand focus and increase engagement across inclusive brand and marketing campaigns in support of noteworthy, culturally-charged films. Parham has also served as a TV commentator, shedding light on political and cultural moments on networks ranging from BET to CNN.

Parham previously served as a writer and producer on the Food Network’s first-ever Kwanzaa series, “The Kwanzaa Menu,” which Variety exclusively reported.

Acknowledged as a founding ambassador of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, Parham has been honored with special recognition by the Los Angeles Urban League, California State Assembly and Senate legislative bodies.

“Culture has always been at the center of everything I do because I believe that the people who create it should be the primary benefactors of its power and influence,” Parham says of her new role at Spill. “After being an entrepreneur for over a decade and touching different projects across so many sectors, joining Spill feels surreal, like the culmination of my life’s work thus far. I am excited to build a space for us to disrupt the social media landscape by supporting and elevating culture drivers.”