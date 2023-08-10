After Exiting Vice, Katie Drummond Joins Wired as Top Editor

Katie Drummond, formerly head of Vice Media Group’s global news and entertainment operations, is the new editorial director of Condé Nast’s Wired tech and culture publication.

Drummond earlier this month left Vice after more than four years, along with other top editorial staffers, after the company exited bankruptcy and was sold to a consortium of its prior lenders.

Drummond — the first woman to hold the top editorial post at Wired since it was launched in 1993 — replaces Gideon Lichfield, who announced his exit from the mag this May.

At Wired, Drummond will be responsible for overseeing content across all platforms, leading editorial teams in Italy, Japan, Mexico, the U.K and U.S. She officially starts Aug. 28 and will be based in New York. She reports to Anna Wintour, Condé Nast chief content officer and global editorial director of Vogue.

“Katie is exactly the right editor to lead Wired at a time where the worlds of technology and culture are shifting and colliding every single day,” Wintour said in announcing her hire.

Drummond had worked as an intern at Wired back in in 2009, which she said “was an opportunity that kickstarted my entire career.”

“From sitting on the floor of the editor in chief’s office during feature pitch meetings to trying my hand as a blogger for Wired.com, Wired is where I learned the ins and outs of great journalism,” Drummond said. “To come back as Wired’s global editorial director is the honor of my career. I can’t wait to get started.”

Drummond’s background in online media spans hard news, technology and lifestyle coverage. At Vice, as SVP of global news and entertainment, she led the expansion of Vice News across Latin America, Europe and Asia, and oversaw all Vice digital brands including Noisey, Munchies, Rec Room, Motherboard and Waypoint. She also led efforts to create opportunities for the editorial brands across Vice TV and Vice Studios.

Prior to Vice, Drummond was deputy editor at Medium, where she oversaw editorial content across politics, wellness, science and technology, and ran the audience development team for Medium’s subscription program. Drummond began her career as a reporter, writing for outlets including the New Republic, New York Magazine, Popular Science, Marie Claire and Wired, where she covered military research and medicine for Wired’s Danger Room blog. She then served in a managing editor role at the Verge and as a deputy editor for Bloomberg News, before taking on executive editor appointments at The Outline and Gizmodo Media Group, where she was editor in chief of Gizmodo.

Drummond graduated from Queen’s University in Canada with a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy before moving to New York in 2008. An avid runner, she and lives in Brooklyn with her husband and their “spectacular” 5-year-old daughter, Edith, according to Condé Nast’s announcement.