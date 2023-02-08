Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ First Podcast Gleans Life Lessons From Women Over 70 (EXCLUSIVE)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is dropping her first podcast series this spring — in which she’ll drop some knowledge from women who are older than she is.

In “Wiser Than Me,” Louis-Dreyfus (who is 62) will have “candid, witty conversations” with women over 70, according to podcast network Lemonada Media, which is producing the show. The 10-part series is slated to be released in the spring of 2023.

Guests on Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast will include actor Jane Fonda, writer Isabel Allende, chef and author Ruth Reichl, and photographer Fran Lebowitz.

“In our culture, older women are rarely seen or heard. What a shame. We are missing out on the wisdom and experiences of a huge portion of the population,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement. “I want to hear from these older women. I want to talk to them. I want to know how they navigate aging and their tips for a life well lived. How they did it, how they do it and everything in between. These are the conversations I will explore on my new podcast, ‘Wiser Than Me.’”

Louis-Dreyfus is an award-winning actor and comedian whose credits include “Veep,” “Seinfeld,” Kenya Barris’ “You People” on Netflix, and “You Hurt My Feelings,” the dramedy that premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

“It still doesn’t feel real that we get to create this incredible series with Julia, who’s such an enormous talent but also just a genuinely stellar human,” said Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada’s co-founder and chief creative officer. Added CEO and co-founder Jessica Cordova Kramer, “I just wish I had this podcast as a young(er) person, but I’m so grateful to have it now. It’s certainly making my experience as a 43-year-old woman suck less. And we are so grateful that Julia trusts us to bring her vision for this series to fruition.”

The production team for “Wiser Than Me” includes Paula Kaplan, Brad Hall, Rachel Neel, Steve Nelson, Tracy Clayton, Kryssy Pease, Alex McOwen, Kat Yore and Hoja Lopez.

Lemonada, founded in 2019, has produced top series including “Last Day,” “Believe Her,” “Raised by Ricki” with Ricki Lake and Kalen Allen, “In the Bubble” with Andy Slavitt, “Add to Cart” with Kulap Vilaysack and SuChin Pak and “The Untold Story” with Jay Ellis.

Both Lemonada and Louis-Dreyfus are repped by CAA.