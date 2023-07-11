‘Jeopardy!’ Lands on Roku as Streaming Platform’s First Voice-Enabled Game, Letting You Shout Answers at the TV

Roku is getting its first voice-activated game: a version of enduring TV hit “Jeopardy!”

The game was developed by Volley, a creator of voice-enabled AI games, for the Roku platform. To play the “Jeopardy!” game on Roku, players respond to clues with their voice — just like the actual contestants on the game show. It’s available in single-player mode in which you compete against answers submitted by other real players that have been prerecorded. A leaderboard at the end of each session shows how you stack up against other players.

“Jeopardy!” is available now on all Roku devices; a version of the game also is available for Amazon Alexa. Users will be able to play for one week for free; after that, they must buy a $9.99/month subscription to the Volley app on Roku. Initially, “Jeopardy!” is the only game in the Volley app on Roku; the company says it has several additional titles in development but declined to name them.

“’Jeopardy!’ has been an iconic quiz show for nearly six decades,” said Suzanne Prete, EVP of game shows for Sony Pictures Television. “Everyone already knows how to shout their responses at their TV screens. Volley’s voice AI technology enhances the gaming experience for fans of this beloved franchise, enabling them to engage in new, exciting ways.”

San Francisco-based Volley, founded in 2016, says it has a user base of more than 20 million players and that it logs more than 100 million game sessions played every year. Its games are available on smart-speaker devices include Amazon Alexa and Google Home, with Roku representing its first connected-TV partner. Volley has produced voice-controlled games based on other shows from Sony Pictures Television, including “Wheel of Fortune” and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.” Other Volley titles include “Song Quiz” and “The Price Is Right.”

“Expanding to the Roku platform presents a massive opportunity to introduce more consumers to voice-enabled games that can be played alone or with family and friends,” said Max Child, co-founder and CEO of Volley. “The launch of our ‘Jeopardy!’ game on Roku is the first of many games we plan to release on this platform in the near future.”

“Jeopardy!”, in its 39th season in syndication, claims a weekly TV audience over 20 million viewers, making it the top-rated quiz show on television. The show has won a total of 43 Emmy Awards, giving it the Guinness World Records title for the most Emmys won by a TV game show.