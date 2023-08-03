Jeff Daniels Musical Memoir Podcast ‘Alive and Well Enough’ to Run for Two Seasons Exclusively on Audible

Jeff Daniels’ musical, audio-only memoir “Alive and Well Enough” — blending spoken word, storytelling, original music and performance — is coming exclusively to Audible.

All episodes of the 12-episode first season will drop Sept. 7, 2023, exclusively on Audible at this link. A second season of the podcast will follow.

“Audible is the only place where I get to do everything I do,” Daniels said in a statement. “’Alive and Well Enough’ is an audio adventure of an accidental artist who one day looked up and realized he had a sense of humor, a passion for writing and stories to tell.”

“Alive and Well Enough” is also the name of a blues album Daniels released in 2020 in the early days of the COVID pandemic. Some of the songs from the album will be featured in the Audible podcast series.

In the memoir podcast series — produced with his son, Ben Daniels — the Emmy-winning actor “charms listeners with his alluring voice” as he provides an “intimate, emotional retelling” of his star turns in movies ranging from “Terms of Endearment” to “Dumb and Dumber,” according to Audible. Daniels also performs songs (“written straight from his Midwestern soul”) and recounts “the hopes and dreams that led him from a small town to a career as one of America’s best-loved actors.”

“’Alive and Well Enough’ is like nothing you’ve heard before,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s chief content officer. “It’s memoir, music and performance all masterfully combined by Daniels, whose ability to deliver both drama and humor is unmatched. It’s sure to become as iconic and loved as his most famous roles.”

Daniels’ work in TV and movies has included roles in “The Newsroom,” “Godless,” “The Purple Rose of Cairo,” “Something Wild,” “The Squid and the Whale,” the Dumb and Dumber franchise, “The Martian,” “Looper,” “Good Night and Good Luck,” “Gods and Generals,” “The Hours,” “Pleasantville,” “Gettysburg,” “Radio Days,” “Terms of Endearment” and “Ragtime.” Most recently, Daniels portrayed former FBI director James Comey in Showtime’s “The Comey Rule” and also starred in Showtime drama “American Rust.” He will next be seen in Netflix’s limited series “A Man in Full.”

