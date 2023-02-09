Jay Shetty Launches Purpose-Driven Talent Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

Bestselling author, podcast host, social media sensation, life coach and former monk Jay Shetty is expanding his media footprint, now launching a talent agency, Variety has learned exclusively.

Shetty, along with partners Rula Zaabri, Brittany Louks and Blaire Zierke, has announced the formation of House of 1212, a full-service, purpose-driven talent agency that will represent creators, thought leaders and innovators who are impacting positive change. The agency will specialize in talent representation, brand partnerships and brand expansion for artists, musicians, athletes, models, actors and podcasters.

Shetty will serve as co-founder and partner of House of 1212; Zaabri as founder and CEO; Louks as co-founder and president; and Zierke as co-founder and head of operations.

“House of 1212 is built on the foundation of purpose,” the partners said in a joint statement to Variety. “Here, we have created a home for clients who want to amplify their voices and unleash their inner greatness so they can make a positive impact on the world. As a team, we are fueled by establishing purpose-driven partnerships, conceptualizing unique concepts for our talent and the desire to change the industry.”

The agency will provide a home for talent who want to amplify their voice to make a difference in the world from purpose-driven relationships with partnerships that align with their core values; to helping talent navigate the industry and guide them to success; to acting as a cultural connector between brands and talent. As a bespoke agency, the partners will create custom roadmaps and plans that will help talent find their purpose and long term potential, while amplifying their strengths to build a career.

The name of the agency is derived from numerology “1212” — known as an angel number, which is a powerful number that symbolizes abundance, organization and harmony with prosperity, growth and enlightenment centered at its core.

Shetty is a multi-hyphenate powerhouse, New York Times best-selling author and digital creator with over 50 million followers across social media and more than 10 billion video views. The mission of his many businesses is rooted in helping people find their purpose. Shetty hosts the hugely popular “On Purpose” podcast, which is the No. 1 Health and Wellness podcast in the world. In 2020, he published his first book with Simon and Schuster, “Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Everyday,” which became a global best-seller. His second book, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go,” became an instant New York Times best-seller after being released last week. This month, he will launch his inaugural world tour, “Jay Shetty: Love Rules.”

Zaabri was previously Shetty’s chief of staff, overseeing business initiatives and managing his day-to-day operations. Louks hails from Alo Yoga where she forged intentional brand partnerships within the wellness community, beauty, entertainment, fashion, hospitality and food and beverage industries. Zierke comes with experience from technology startups and design firms.

House of 1212 works with brands to create meaningful talent partnership opportunities, including Amazon, Audible, Meta, Apple, Google, Spotify, Alo Yoga, Calm, BMW, Microsoft, Zoom, American Express, Skims, LinkedIn, Marriott, WholeFoods, Nike, Reebok, BetterHelp, Tonal and Land Rover.

Shetty will still remain to be repped by WME, while utilizing House of 1212 to complement their services.