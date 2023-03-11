January 6 Prison Choir’s ‘Justice for All’ Single, Featuring Donald Trump, Reaches No. 1 on iTunes

A new single, “Justice for All,” featuring former President Donald Trump, from the J6 Prison Choir, reached No. 1 on iTunes’ top songs on March 11.

The J6 Prison Choir is comprised of a group of men who were convicted after their participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The song includes the choir singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” from jail before it climaxes with the prisoners chanting “USA! USA!” The “Justice for All” track has the performance of the national anthem interrupted by clips of President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

According to CNN, the J6 Prison Choir requested that former President Trump record his part for their upcoming song. Out of support for those incarcerated, Trump agreed and recorded the audio at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Following the 2021 attack, the Justice Department has since revealed that over 985 people were arrested for their alleged participation. More than half of those arrested have pled guilty to their participation in the riot.

The song’s dominance on the iTunes sales chart does not necessarily augur for it becoming a hit on the Hot 100 or any streaming chart, since paid downloads now represent a minuscule fraction of the music market. Politically based songs often register high No. 1 on iTunes, where it usually takes only a few thousand sales a day to command the chart. Kid Rock’s Biden-bashing “We the People” went to No. 1 on iTunes in early 2022, as did, from the other end of the political spectrum, YG’s “FDT (Fuck Donald Trump)” in 2020.

Since the Jan. 6 insurrection, Trump has been recommended to the Department of Justice by the January 6th Committee for his involvement in disrupting the transfer of Presidential power to sitting President Joe Biden. Following the 18-month investigation the former President has announced he will run for re-election in the upcoming 2024 election cycle.

“Justice for All” tops the iTunes chart, outperforming Miley Cyrus’ latest single, “Flowers,” from her new album “Endless Summer Vacation.” Ahead of Cyrus’ eighth studio album, the pop star’s single reached over 100 million streams on Spotify, in just one week.

“Justice for All” debuted on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube on March 4.

At present, “Justice for All” does not appear on Spotify’s list of the 50 most streamed songs of the day in the U.S. Spotify’s page for the tune indicated on Saturday afternoon that it had been played by 79,987 users a total of 141,294 times since its release a week ago. The tune has more traction on YouTube, where as of Saturday afternoon the song’s music video had been viewed 408,000 times in nine days.