Heidi and Spencer Pratt Hosting ‘Master Class on Being Famous’ Podcast From Spotify’s The Ringer

Speidi is still a thing, according to Spotify.

Spotify’s Ringer Podcast Network announced “Speidi’s 16th Minute,” a video podcast hosted by Heidi and Spencer Pratt, the reality TV couple from MTV’s “The Hills,” which originally aired from 2006-2010.

The podcast will premiere Wednesday, Aug. 2, with new episodes dropping weekly. Under Spotify’s new nonexclusive approach to distributing podcasts, “Speidi’s 16th Minute” will be available on multiple podcast platforms (although video episodes will be available exclusively on Spotify).

Spencer Pratt said in a statement, “Heidi and I have always wanted to do a master class on being famous, but since their people never call us back, we’re taking it to this podcast which will be both educational and free for you to listen to. A win for everyone! We can’t wait to share this with you!”

Note that under SAG-AFTRA’s strike rules, TV rewatch podcasts are deemed promotional and thus the Pratts would be restricted from talking about their time on “The Hills” while the strike remains in effect. “Hosts and guests can talk about their personal lives or union activism or how the strike is affecting them or the state of the industry, but not about work for struck employers,” the union says in a FAQ about podcasts.

The couple will draw from their “15 years of experience in Hollywood” to “dive into the stories behind notorious paparazzi photos, reality TV villains and unexpected celebrities that rose to fame as well as revisiting nostalgic moments cherished by pop culture enthusiasts,” according to the Ringer. “Speidi’s 16th Minute” also promises to “unpack today’s most talked-about headlines and events dominating your social feeds.”

In the first episode, Spencer and Heidi are joined by the anonymous creator behind Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi to discuss “her rise to prominence, her favorite celebrity stories, how she decides whether to publish information, and more.”

Spotify claims to be the No. 1 podcast publisher in the U.S. and says it hosts more than 5 million podcast titles available in 170 plus markets. The streamer recently laid off 200 employees in a reorganization of its podcast division, and for the second quarter of 2023 took a €30 million charge related to the write-off of several canceled podcasts.

Listen to the trailer for “Speidi’s 16th Minute”: