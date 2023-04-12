What Max Launch Means for Existing HBO Max Customers

Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled Max, its big consolidated streamer that will pull in content from Discovery+ and supersede the three-year-old HBO Max service. So what does this mean for current HBO Max customers?

One big change: Following the launch of Max, all 4K Ultra HD content will be available only to subscribers of the new service’s most expensive tier, Max Ultimate Ad Free ($19.99/month). Currently, HBO Max’s ad-free plan includes a selection of 4K programming.

Otherwise, HBO Max customers mainly will see a boatload of new content and enhanced features in Max, which is adding programming from Discovery brands like HGTV, Discovery Channel and Food Network. Warner Bros. Discovery said existing HBO Max subscribers will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription ($15.99/month without ads; $9.99/month with ads). However, the regular Max ad-free tier will offer two concurrent streams, whereas HBO Max has offered up to three.

Warner Bros. Discovery said is expects Max will be available on the same devices as HBO Max.

Additionally, HBO Max subscribers will still have access to their current plan features for a minimum of six months following the launch of Max. HBO Max subscribers’ profiles, settings, watch history, “Continue Watching,” and “My List” items will also migrate to Max so they can pick up streaming where they left off.

If you get HBO with your cable or satellite TV package, you may have access to Max at no extra cost, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. The company is listing which pay-TV providers will support Max at this link; right now, the site doesn’t indicate which tier will be available to cable and satellite customers.

The company said Max Ultimate will have an expanded catalog of content available in 4K UHD including from franchises such as “Game of Thrones,” “The Last of Us,” “Harry Potter,” “The Lord of the Rings,” “The Dark Knight Trilogy” and more. In addition, all Warner Bros. movies released this year and in the future will also be available in 4K UHD when they arrive on Max following their theatrical windows, the company announced.

“From the biggest superheroes to real life champions; from culture-shaping dramas to taste-shaping entertainment; from fantastical realms to the realest of worlds, Max will offer an unrivaled range of choice,”JB Perrette, president and CEO of global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery, said in announcing Max. “This new brand signals an important change from two narrower products, HBO Max and Discovery+, to our broader content offering and consumer proposition. While each product offered something for some people, Max will have a broad array of quality choices for everybody.”

Current HBO Max subscribers can visit this link for more information.

Warner Bros. Discovery said it ended 2022 with 96.1 million streaming customers worldwide, inclusive of HBO Max, Discovery+ and other services. The company doesn’t break out the number of HBO or HBO Max subscribers separately.