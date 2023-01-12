‘Harley Quinn and The Joker’ Podcast Starring Christina Ricci, Billy Magnussen Sets Premiere Date on Spotify

Harley Quinn, aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel, is about to tell her story to the world.

Spotify, in partnership with DC and Warner Bros., announced that audio series “Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind,” starring Christina Ricci and Billy Magnussen as the respective Gotham City villains, will premiere with all episodes available to listeners on January 31, 2023.

The seven-episode series, written and directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”), is the second project set in the DC Universe to be released under Spotify’s multiyear agreement with DC and Warner Bros. following hit podcast “Batman Unburied,” which has been renewed for a second season. (Listen to the audio trailer for “Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind” below.)

Starring Ricci (“Yellowjackets,” “Wednesday,” “The Matrix Resurrections”) and Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die,” “Made for Love”), the series tells a new origin story from the perspective of Harley Quinn herself. Justin Hartley (“This Is Us”) co-stars as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

In “Harley Quinn and The Joker,” when we meet Dr. Harleen Quinzel, she’s fresh out of grad school, a new psychologist at Arkham Asylum who’s determined to help the patients her colleagues have written off. But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation she can’t afford. Pushed to her breaking point, Harleen is tired of playing by the rules. So when she meets “Patient J,” a magnetic inmate able to manipulate everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with The Joker to get what she wants, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change them, Bruce Wayne — and Gotham City — forever.

Rounding out the show’s cast are Amy Sedaris (“The Mandalorian,” “At Home With Amy Sedaris”) as Harleen’s Aunt Rose; Andre Royo (“Empire,” “The Spectacular Now”) as Arnold Wesker aka The Ventriloquist; Stephen Root (“Barry,” “King of the Hill”) as Harleen’s boss, Grunfeld; Fred Melamed (“Barry,” “WandaVision”) as Harleen’s co-worker Bob; Mary Holland (“Senior Year”) as Margaret Pye aka Magpie; and Elias Koteas (“Goliath,” “Chicago PD”) as Harleen’s father Nicky Quinzel.

Listen to the trailer: