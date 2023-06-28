Former ‘Bachelorette’ Star Hannah Brown Launching SiriusXM Podcast (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Brown, known as a former star of “The Bachelorette,” is launching a podcast with SiriusXM, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Better Tomorrow With Hannah Brown” is a new lifestyle podcast hosted by Brown, as she seeks to answer life’s big questions: “Am I better today than I was yesterday?” and, “How can I learn to be better tomorrow?” The weekly series will premiere on July 19.

Brown’s podcast will build on those questions, focusing on topics like confidence, relationships, love, faith and making time for yourself. Brown will be joined by guests on the series, including experts, celebrity friends, artists and entrepreneurs.

“Many people have experienced with me the most vulnerable and life altering — for better or worse — moments of my life,” said Brown, in a statement. “Because my audience is, in a way, an extension of my inner circle, I have had the unique opportunity to have millions encourage me and keep me accountable as I try to figure out life. One of my favorite things to do is have an intimate and unfiltered talk with my besties and that’s what this podcast will be. I am a work in progress, ever growing, changing and evolving. With ‘Better Tomorrow,’ I’ll bring you along for the journey as we discover the goodness of tomorrow, by sifting through the messes, and milestones, of today.”

Brown starred on “The Bachelorette” Season 15 in 2019. She has become one of the more popular alums from the franchise, parlaying her large following from the show into other media ventures.

Brown was first introduced to audiences as a contestant on Season 23 of “The Bachelor.” On the dating franchise, she became a fan-favorite, known for using her voice to speak about sex and faith. (Who can forget her great, unapologetic moment, exclaiming, “I’ve had sex and Jesus still loves me!”) She has also used her platform to discuss mental health, depression and anxiety.

After “The Bachelorette,” Brown went on to win ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Season 28, and most recently competed on another reality show, Fox’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” She is a New York Times best-seller for her memoir, “God Bless This Mess,” which was published in 2021 and explores her Southern upbringing and the pressures of fame. She was crowned as Miss Alabama USA in 2018.

Brown is one of many “Bachelor” alums to host their own podcasts, including Nick Viall with “The Viall Files”; Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti with their “Almost Famous Podcast”; Kaitlyn Bristowe with “Off The Vine” with Kaitlyn Bristowe”; and former host Chris Harrison’s “The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever.” This week, the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, which hails from Warner Bros., announced new hosts with newlywed alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Brown’s podcast will be produced by Lagos Creative and SiriusXM’s Stitcher Studios. Brown serves as creator and host. Kimmie Gregory of Stitcher Studios will serve as executive producer. SXM Media has exclusive global ad sales rights.

New episodes of “Better Tomorrow with Hannah Brown” will be available every week on the SXM App and all other major platforms where podcasts are available. (Watch the trailer for the podcast here.)

Brown is repped by Hansen Jacobson and UTA, which brokered the deal.