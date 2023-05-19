YouTuber Hank Green Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Miss VidCon as He Undergoes Treatment

Hank Green, the popular YouTube video creator and VidCon co-founder, announced Friday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

In a video posted Friday on YouTube, Green said he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer of the lymphatic system (which is part of the body’s immune system). But he said he will soon be starting chemotherapy treatment, which he expects to last for four months, and told fans that it’s “the most treatable” types of cancers.

“It seems likely that we caught mine early. I’m still waiting on a scan to sort of confirm that,” Green said the video, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times within six hours of his uploading it. “The goal is cure. The procedure to get there is fairly well known if unpleasant.”

Green also said that the news “sucks…. I know that this sucks most for me, but I also know that it sucks for everybody in this community. So I feel like apologizing, but that would be stupid. So I’m not going to. But I think you know what I mean.”

Hank Green and his brother John Green, who has penned several popular young-adult novels including “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska,” were the founders of the VidCon creator and fan convention, which was first held in July 2010.

VidCon said that with his cancer diagnosis, Hank Green will miss this year’s convention, which is scheduled for June 21-24 in Anaheim, Calif.

“We love you, @hankgreen ❤️,” the VidCon account tweeted. “Due to his recent diagnosis, Hank will no longer be able to attend VidCon Anaheim 2023 next month. To our Co-Founder, go-to science guy, and only person on the internet who seems to understand where all the candle wax goes: we’re sending all the love from the VidCon community & beyond.” VidCon is now owned by Paramount Global.

Green quoted VidCon’s tweet and wrote, “This is so fucking frustrating. Please have so so so much fun at VidCon without me.”

The Green brothers together are the proprietors of the YouTube channel Vlogbrothers. In addition, they have collaborated on educational YouTube channel Crash Course and host the podcast “Dear Hank and John.”