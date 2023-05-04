Star Wars Day: Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, Uses the Force in Google Search Easter Egg

Grogu, better known to his legion of fans as Baby Yoda from Disney+’s “The Mandalorian,” has infiltrated the Googleplex.

Type “Grogu” or “Baby Yoda” into the Google Search bar — and the diminutive creature appears in the lower right-hand section of the screen. When you click or tap on Grogu, he commences to use The Force… and knocks out the top section of the search results. If you keep clicking on him, he continues to dismantle the Google Search page.

Grogu stars alongside Pedro Pascal in Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian,” which just finished its Season 3 run on the streamer, and the toddler also appears in “The Book of Boba Fett.” (Before he was identified by name, Grogu was simply called “The Child.”)

According to a Google rep, the Grogu search Easter egg was not sponsored, but the company did work with Disney to make sure “that we were depicting everything accurately.” The Baby Yoda search Easter egg works on both mobile and desktop.

“Grogu is such a playful character and has amassed a huge following,” said Lucas Bullen, Google’s lead engineer on the project. “We wanted to recognize that and let fans interact with Grogu while he is practicing his Force skills on the Search page. We always enjoy adding these sorts of experiences for fans to stumble upon while using Google Search and as a Star Wars fan myself, working on this Easter Egg was a real treat.”

According to Lucasfilm’s official description of the character, “A mysterious child pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, the foundling Grogu found protection with the Mandalorian Din Djarin. Through their adventures and journeys through the galaxy, young Grogu is honing remarkable abilities. Although he previously trained as a Jedi, Grogu has chosen to return to Din’s side and continues to share his adventures as they take a stand against the Imperial remnant.”