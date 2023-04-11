Google TV Launches Live Guide for 800-Plus Free Streaming Channels

Google is bringing together more than 800 livestreaming channels — including news channels from ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox — into a new guide in the Google TV interface.

Google TV is launching free built-in channels that users can watch without downloading or launching an app. In total, it now offers over 800 channels and premium programming, including the addition of free channels from Fox Corp.’s Tubi, Plex and Haystack News, alongside the existing lineup of channels from Paramount Global’s Pluto TV. Google TV also provides channels from around the world, with programming in more than 10 languages including Spanish, Hindi and Japanese.

Google TV is the internet giant’s entertainment interface that melds together streaming video services (including live TV), movies, shows and other apps. It’s embedded into Google’s Chromecast streaming dongle and smart TVs from Sony, TCL, Hisense and Philips. The company also plans to bring the new TV guide and free channels to “eligible Android TV devices” later this year.

Google TV competes with streaming platforms like Roku, Amazon’s Fire TV and Apple TV.

“From breaking news to blockbuster movies and everything in between, there’s something for everyone,” Google product manager Nick Staubach wrote in a blog post about Google TV’s new Live guide. “And with no subscriptions or fees, it’s never been easier to jump in and start watching.”

The Live guide brings all of a Google TV user’s channels together and organizes them by topic and genre. In addition, customers who have a premium live TV subscription from YouTube TV or Dish’s Sling TV or access to over-the-air broadcast channels can use the Live tab to see program listings for those services as well.