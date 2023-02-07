Google Will Blur Out Sexually Explicit, Violent Images by Default in Search Results ‘In the Coming Months’

Google is expanding its efforts to prevent internet users from accidentally seeing sexually explicit or violent images in results surfaced by its widely used search engine.

“In the coming months, we’re expanding a safeguard to help protect you and your family from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search,” Jen Fitzpatrick, senior VP for Google Core Systems & Experiences, wrote in a blog post Tuesday.

Google first introduced SafeSearch more than a decade ago, in 2009, and the feature is already enabled by default for signed-in users under 18. Soon, Google Search will activate a new setting that will blur explicit imagery if it appears in results — even when SafeSearch filtering isn’t turned on. “This setting will be the new default for people who don’t already have the SafeSearch filter turned on, with the option to adjust settings at any time,” Fitzpatrick explained.

“While SafeSearch isn’t 100% accurate, it helps filter out explicit content in Google search results for all your queries across images, videos and websites,” Google says in its article about the feature in its help section. The internet company notes that SafeSearch only works on Google search results: It won’t block explicit content you find on other search engines or websites that you go to directly.

The news of Google’s plan to turn on SafeSearch by default was timed for the 2023 Safer Internet Day, which originally started as an EU initiative to improve online safety.

Among other announcements, Google said users will soon have the ability to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of your Google app, so that if someone has your device they won’t be able to open it and gain access to your data. It also announced a new YouTube Kids playlist, “Build a Safer Internet,” featuring content that “raises awareness about the safe, responsible and positive use of technology for families,” according to Fitzpatrick.