HBO Max’s Scene in Black Launches ‘The Recipe with Ghetto Gastro’ (EXCLUSIVE)

HBO Max’s Scene in Black has launched the new digital series “The Recipe with Ghetto Gastro,” an interview-style social franchise that blends the rich, cultural history of food — and its potential to create community — with the network’s talent and programming.

The new series debuts as part of Scene in Black’s celebration of Black History Month under the theme of “Celebrating Black Stories Today and Every Day.”

“We’re thrilled to be collaborating with a collective like Ghetto Gastro, that shares our mission to elevate black stories and the cultures that inspire us” stated Jackie Gagne, SVP of multicultural marketing at Warner Bros. Discovery. “With this custom content series, we’ll celebrate the Black experience, community and togetherness.”

Ghetto Gastro, a culinary collective started by Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao and Lester Walker in 2012, uses food as a tool to tell stories about where we come from and the cultures that inspire us, proving that food truly connects us all.

“The Recipe” pairs the trio with HBO Max talent to share their stories, perspective and advice over a home-cooked meal. The first episode, which is now live on Scene in Black’s YouTube and social media, serves as an introduction to the series, where we meet the Ghetto Gastro team and they make their infamous Triple C’s meal, inspired by HBO’s “The Wire.” New episodes will be released on Scene in Black’s social platforms periodically throughout the course of the year.

In September 2021, Variety exclusively announced the launch of Scene in Black, a branded initiative that brings together HBO and HBO Max’s Black talent, creatives and fans via experiential events and strategic partnerships, saluting Black stories year-round.

Watch the first episode of “The Recipe” below: