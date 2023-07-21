Dave Coulier Just Launched a ‘Full House’ Rewatch Podcast, Which Production Company Says Has SAG Clearance Under Strike Rules

Dave Coulier on Friday launched a new rewatch podcast for “Full House,” the beloved sitcom he appeared on opposite the late Bob Saget.

In the premiere episode of “Full House Rewind,” Coulier speaks with series creator Jeff Franklin as they reminisce about working with Saget (who died last year) and talk about the pilot episode of the show that premiered in September 1987. They also discuss the fact that Saget wasn’t actually the first actor to play Danny Tanner (that was John Posey, but Posey appeared as the character only in an unaired pilot).

But there’s been some question about whether such TV rewatch podcasts are allowed under the rules of SAG-AFTRA’s strike against studios and streaming providers.

According to SAG-AFTRA’s posted rules, union members can’t engage in “Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts” — including podcast appearances. However, podcasts produced by companies that are not part of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are not affected by the strike. That means that “Full House Rewind,” produced by the independent L.A.-based PodCo, is in the clear and Coulier can promote the podcast, a rep for the company said.

“Pod Meets World,” the “Boy Meets World” rewatch podcast hosted by Rider Strong, Will Friedle and Danielle Fisher, said in the show’s July 16 episode that they got the OK from their SAG rep to continue their podcast and tour, during which they open up about shooting the series.

But it seems there’s still some gray area. SAG-AFTRA says that guest appearances on podcasts to “promote struck work” are not allowed “under any circumstance.” Among the guests confirmed to appear on upcoming episodes of “Full House Rewind” are John Stamos, who played Jesse Katsopolis in both “Full House” (and Netflix sequel “Fuller House”) and Marla Sokoloff, who recurred as Gia Mahan in both series. (The union did not respond to a request from Variety about whether those appearances on “Full House Rewind” are OK under strike rules.)

Other TV rewatch podcasts appear to be proceeding cautiously amid the SAG strike. “Office Ladies,” about NBC’s “The Office” hosted by show stars hosted by Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, published a new episode on July 20 — but included a disclaimer that said, “This episode was recorded May 19th, 2023.” It’s co-produced by Earwolf, SiriusXM’s comedy podcast studio division.

“Full House” aired on ABC for eight seasons from 1987-1995 and was produced by Warner Bros. Television. (WBTV is part of the AMPTP.) The series followed Danny Tanner (Saget) who, after the death of his wife, enlisted his brother-in-law Jesse (Stamos) and his best friend Joey (Coulier) to help him raise his three daughters D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger also starred.

Bob Saget wasn’t the original Danny Tanner? You can watch “Our Very First Episode” of Full House Rewind here:https://t.co/THYNLnWgbs — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) July 21, 2023

PodCo is led by husband-and-wife producing team Brendan Rooney (“The Vulnerable Podcast”) and Christy Carlson Romano (Disney Channel’s “Kim Possible” and “Even Stevens”). The company also produces podcasts about “Wizards of Waverly Place,” “Ned’s Declassified,” “Brotherly Love” and “Even Stevens.”

Here’s the first episode of “Full House Rewind”: