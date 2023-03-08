AI Dubbing Company Flawless Hires Lionsgate Veteran Jen Hollingsworth as Chief Commercial Officer

Flawless, a VFX company specializing in generative AI dubbing technology for film, TV and commercials, hired 15-year Lionsgate veteran Jen Hollingsworth as chief commercial officer.

Hollingsworth, who most recently served as COO of Lionsgate’s motion picture group, will oversee all commercial strategy at Flawless, which has offices in L.A. and London. She reports to Nick Lynes and Scott Mann, Flawless’s co-founders and co-CEOs.

Flawless, founded in 2018, originally designed its TrueSync AI-based system to provide a better dubbing solution for films translated into other languages. TrueSync creates deepfake-style effects altering the mouth movements of actors to match the alternate dialogue being spoken (a process the startup calls “vubbing”).

The system also can change F-bombs and other expletives into PG-13-safe language. The team behind small-budget thriller “Fall,” directed and co-written by Mann, used TrueSync to change more than 30 F-bombs in postproduction to secure a PG-13 rating — and a distribution deal with Lionsgate.

“We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Jen’s stature and expertise to Flawless as we embark on the next phase of our growth trajectory — pioneering and scaling generative AI,” Lynes and Mann said in a joint statement. “Jen is well prepared and mission critical to bringing our platform and product to the wider entertainment industry as we all grapple with both the uncontained promise of AI and the transformative, positive realities of our offerings.”

Hollingsworth commented, “It’s an honor to become a part of the fantastic leadership team Flawless is assembling to seize this tremendous opportunity for global storytelling. I look forward to bringing Flawless’s transformative capabilities to Hollywood in a responsible way, working with the artistic community to revolutionize the content creation process and empower artists to capture a worldwide audience in a new way.”

At Lionsgate, prior to serving as COO of the film group, Hollingsworth led finance and content strategy teams and established the inclusive content team, focused on developing and implementing strategies to increase content diversity across the globe. All told, Hollingsworth closed more than $3 billion of film financing for franchises including “The Hunger Games,” “Now You See Me” and “John Wick,” as well as Oscar-winner “La La Land.” She also was involved in Lionsgate’s $412 million acquisition of Summit Entertainment. Hollingsworth joined Lionsgate via the company’s 2007 acquisition of Mandate Pictures, where she served as VP of finance and corporate development.

Hollingsworth serves on the board of Atom Tickets and currently serves on the advisory board of Female Executives in Media and Entertainment (FEME), the non-profit she co-founded in 2014. She is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, serving on the finance and branch executive committees, and is a mentor in its Academy Gold Program. Hollingsworth also serves in the mentorship programs of both UCLA and the University of Michigan and regularly guest lectures at both schools. She earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Indiana University and an MBA from the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Flawless’ board of advisers includes Peter Schlessel, former CEO of FilmDistrict and president of Columbia Pictures; John Herlihy, formerly Google’s VP of sales and operations and LinkedIn’s VP for Latin America and EMEA; and Todd Rupert, former CEO of T. Rowe Price Global Investment Services.