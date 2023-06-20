Shondaland to Launch ‘The Flaky Biscuit Podcast’ Hosted by ‘Baked in Tradition’ Star Bryan Ford (EXCLUSIVE)

Shondaland Audio and iHeartPodcasts have revealed their latest partner project, “The Flaky Biscuit Podcast,” hosted by artisan baker Bryan Ford.

Host of Magnolia Network’s “Baked in Tradition” and “The Artisan’s Kitchen,” Ford will spend each episode of this podcast cooking or baking his guest’s most memorable and nostalgic meal as he attempts to give them their own version of the “Proust Effect” — the curious phenomenon of a memory triggered by a smell, a taste or even a sound, per Shondaland’s description for the podcast.

Listeners will be able to “hear (and see) that food leads to engaging conversation as Bryan and his guests get candid about their successes, struggles and how they’ve overcome it all to get where they are.”

The initial lineup of guests for “The Flaky Biscuit Podcast” includes Jenna Fischer, Adam Shapiro, Tristan Mack Wilds, Daniele Uditi, Andre Mack and Priya Krishna, among others.

Distributed by iHeartPodcasts, “The Flaky Biscuit Podcast” will launch June 27 and release new episodes weekly with accompanying interview and recipe videos available via Shondaland’s YouTube channel. The Shondaland website will also share the written recipes of the meals featured on Ford’s podcast.

An award-winning Afro-Hunduran bread baker who grew up in New Orleans, Ford has previously served as guest judge on Hulu’s “Best In Dough” and a guest star in Netflix’s “Waffles + Mochi” (produced by Michelle Obama). He is the author of the cookbook “New World Sourdough” and will soon launch his next cookbook, “New World Baking.”

Watch the trailer for “The Flaky Biscuit Podcast” in the video above, in which Ford attempts to make his own version of TastyKake Butterscotch Krimpets for his guest Andre Mack.

