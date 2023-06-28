Felicia Day’s Fantasy Comedy ‘Third Eye,’ Narrated by Neil Gaiman, Coming to Audible This Fall

Super-geek Felicia Day’s “Third Eye,” an audio original for Audible billed as a comedic love letter to the fantasy genre, is getting an assist from author Neil Gaiman.

The scripted fantasy comedy is written and created by actor, producer, writer and streamer, Day (“The Guild,” Geek & Sundry) and features Gaiman (“The Sandman”) as The Narrator. “Third Eye” will have “an abundance of iconic geek and gaming culture Easter eggs cleverly woven throughout the series,” according to Audible.

Alongside Day, “Third Eye” stars Sean Astin (“The Lord of the Rings”), LilyPichu (Offline TV), Wil Wheaton (“Ready Player One”), London Hughes (“The Netflix Afterparty”), Danny Pudi (“Mythic Quest,” “Community”), Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”), Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) and Christopher Judge (“God of War”).

“Third Eye” will premiere Oct. 5, 2023, exclusively on Audible (at this link). The Audible original is produced alongside Clamor, with post-production by Mumble Media, which describes itself as a worker-owned podcast production cooperative.

The Audible original tells the story of Laurel (Day), a “Chosen One” wizard still grappling with the fallout of failing a decade earlier in her fight with the ultimate evil Tybus (Judge). Our heroine is forced to overcome her tattered reputation and self-loathing in order to save her friends, eventually uncovering shocking secrets on the way toward confronting old enemies. Along the way, Laurel encounters characters including Kate Chen (LilyPichu), a quirky, teenage human girl on a quest for knowledge about the supernatural world; Frank Fletcher (Astin), a cranky, stubborn vampire; Robigus (Wheaton), the local San Francisco enforcer for Tybus the Terrible and a constant thorn in the side for Laurel; and Sybil (London Hughes), an exiled Faerie princess in her 20s who exemplifies “hot mess.”

“As my biggest passion project since ‘The Guild,’ I am thrilled that Audible has allowed me to bring ‘Third Eye’ to life in the exact way I’ve been imagining for years,” Day said in a statement. “I can’t wait for fans to listen and fall in love with these characters as much as I have.”

The upcoming project joins Audible’s slate of original audio sci-fi and fantasy titles including “Impact Winter,” a post-apocalyptic drama created by Travis Beacham set to launch two new installments; best-selling audio fiction title “The Sandman” from Gaiman; “Middlespace: The Rebels Attack, and Then the Other Side Attacks as Well,” a quirky tale from Paul Lieberstein starring Will Forte; “Upgrade Soul,” adapted from the critically acclaimed sci-fi graphic novel by Ezra Claytan Daniels; “The Dispatcher” from author John Scalzi and starring Zachary Quinto; “Carnival Row,” set in the world of the Prime Video original series of the same name and created by Travis Beacham and René Echevarria.

“’Third Eye’ is a testament to Felicia Day’s unparalleled creativity, transporting listeners to a genre-bending universe of science-fiction blended with comedy,” said Zola Mashariki, head of Audible Studios. “With a uniquely imaginative performance, Neil Gaiman headlines an outstanding cast comprised of genre royalty. ‘Third Eye’ is sure to captivate audiences worldwide, and we’re thrilled to add yet another exciting show to our growing collection of Audible originals.”