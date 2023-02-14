‘Fast X’ Trailer Draws 295 Million Viewers in First 72 Hours (EXCLUSIVE)

With “Fast X” only a little over three months away, Universal put the pedal to the metal for the film’s unveiling last week. The first “Fast X” trailer nabbed roughly 295 million views globally in its first 72 hours of availability, a source close to Universal confirmed to Variety.

Universal drummed up anticipation for “Fast X” footage with quite the promotional runway in the days ahead. On Feb. 9, the studio hosted a trailer launch event in downtown Los Angeles, featuring appearances from franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Sung Kang, as well as director Louis Leterrier. Other fan events were also held in Mexico, France and Japan.

The studio also released a series of “Legacy Trailers” beginning at the start of February, rolling out a new edition focusing on a different cast member each day.

The “Fast X” trailer debuted online on the morning of Feb. 10, releasing a few days ahead of Super Bowl LVII. During the NFL broadcast on Feb. 12, a TV spot for the film aired.

Trailer views were counted across several social media platforms, including Instagram (which drove nearly 30% of total views), TikTok (25%), Facebook (22%), YouTube (18%) and Twitter (6%). “Fast X” trended as the top topic on Twitter in the U.S. immediately after the trailer debut. Additionally, a majority of viewership came in from international territories.

“Fast X” is written by Justin Lin, Zach Dean and Dan Mazeau. Producers include Diesel, Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. The film is set to hit theaters on May 19.