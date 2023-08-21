FanDuel Will Promote YouTube’s NFL Sunday Ticket

YouTube has enlisted an interesting partner to help it get the word out about its new rights to show NFL Sunday Ticket.

Online sports bettor FanDuel will team up with the Alphabet-backed video-streaming outlet to make a limited-run promotional offer for the Sunday Ticket package, which offers access to NFL games not available on TV affiliates in specific markets.

Between August 21 and September 18, new FanDuel Sportsbook customers who place a $5 bet

will receive $200 in Bonus Bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV.

Existing customers who bet $5 will also receive $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

“Partnering with YouTube to help deliver NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV to our

customers places FanDuel squarely at the intersection of one of the most valued sports and media

offerings in the world,” said Mike Raffensperger, FanDuel’s chief commercial officer. “This

partnership makes FanDuel the only category partner making it easier for fans to access every out-of-market Sunday afternoon NFL game and elevates the sports betting and entertainment

experience for millions of fans across the United States.”

YouTube acquired rights to NFL Sunday Ticket in a seven-years deal said to be valued at $2 billion that was unveiled in late 2022. Fans can gain access via an add-on package on YouTube TV or as a stand-alone option on YouTube Primetime Channels,

FanDuel is launching some new technology of its own. The company, controlled by Flutter Entertainment, will debut FanDuel Explore, which lets fans bet through a simplified experience that presents them with

narrative-driven question format bets like ‘Who will win this game?’ and “How many points will be scored?’ The format aims to help newer wagering aficionados get acclimated to the process.