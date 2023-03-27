×
Elon Musk Says Only Verified Twitter Accounts Will Appear in For You Timeline Starting in April

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks up as he addresses guests at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. - The meeting, held in Stavanger from August 29 to September 1, 2022, presents the latest developments in Norway and internationally related to the energy, oil and gas sector. - Norway OUT (Photo by Carina Johansen / NTB / AFP) / Norway OUT (Photo by CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB/AFP via Getty Images)
The changes at Elon Musk’s Twitter just keep coming.

On Monday, Musk — who became the CEO of the social media giant when he purchased it in October — announced that starting in April, only verified accounts will show up in Twitter’s For You recommendations.

This follows Musk’s revelation last week that all users with “legacy” verification will lose their badges next month, meaning only those who register for Twitter Blue for $8 per month will get to retain their blue checks.

“Starting April 15th, only verified accounts will be eligible to be in For You recommendations,” Musk wrote on Twitter. “This is the only realistic way to address advanced AI bot swarms taking over. It is otherwise a hopeless losing battle. Voting in polls will require verification for same reason.”

The algorithmic For You timeline was rolled out back in January, giving users the option to view popular tweets from users they don’t necessarily follow. Twitter also has a Following tab, where users will only see content from accounts they follow.

Twitter first launched verified accounts in 2009 to identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” were genuine and not impostor or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

Musk’s verification policy has raised concerns about misinformation on the site, as virtually anyone willing to pay the price could attempt to impersonate a public figure under the guise of verification. However, Twitter has taken steps to prevent this by reviewing Twitter Blue accounts before granting them verification.

