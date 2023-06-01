Elon Musk’s Twitter Rejected Daily Wire’s ‘What Is a Woman?’ Doc Over Misgendering, Says Conservative Outlet’s CEO

Maybe Elon Musk’s isn’t the free-for-all “free speech” zone that some right-wingers have been led to believe.

Twitter nixed a deal with Daily Wire to premiere the conservative website’s “What Is a Woman?” documentary for free on the platform because of two instances of “misgendering” in the film, according to CEO Jeremy Boreing. Not only that, Boreing claimed in a Twitter thread Thursday, Twitter reps told the Daily Wire that the social network “would no longer provide us any support and would actually limit the reach of the film and label it as ‘hateful conduct’ because of ‘misgendering.’”

Daily Wire still plans to upload the movie to Twitter on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, the CEO said. “Will Twitter make good on their threat to throttle it and label it ‘hateful conduct,’ or will Twitter live up to its great promise? We’ll all find out together,” Boreing wrote.

Musk has not responded to Boreing’s accusations on Twitter. An email sent to Twitter’s PR account requesting comment returned an autoreply message with a single poop emoji (a change Musk announced in March).

The Daily Wire’s 95-minute documentary “What Is a Woman?” asks “the question you’re not allowed to ask” and is “the documentary they don’t want you to see,” according to the film’s description. “Join Matt Walsh on his often comical yet deeply disturbing journey, as he fearlessly questions the logic behind a gender ideology movement that has taken aim at women and children.”

In the thread, Boreing complained that Daily Wire “brought all our shows to Twitter Tuesday because we believed Twitter was committed to free speech, especially on this issue… The other tech platforms have already decided where they stand in the trans debate and demonetize and deprioritize all those who disagree. Now, Twitter has joined the ranks of the other tech superpowers in ensuring one side of the debate is suppressed.”

Boreing continued, “I hope @elonmusk will reconsider this awful policy. If we can’t debate these issues on Twitter, where can we debate them? If conservatives aren’t welcome on Twitter, where are they welcome? It’s unlikely another centibillionaire will come along to offer an alternative.”