Mark Zuckerberg Wants to Fight Elon Musk in a ‘Cage Match’: ‘Send Me Location’

In totally normal news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and owner Elon Musk might be duking it out in a high-profile fight.

It all started with a Musk response on a Jun. 20 Twitter thread mocking Zuckerberg, which stated, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.” The crack was in response to a user saying Zuckerberg “does the ju jitsu [sic] now,” a reference to his recent medaling in a Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament.

I’m up for a cage match if he is lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2023

On Wednesday evening, Zuckerberg responded on his own platform, Instagram, by posting a Story which included a screenshot of the Tweet and responded with, “Send Me Location.”

Variety reached out to Meta about Zuckerberg’s message, and a spokesperson confirmed that “The Story speaks for itself.”

Meanwhile, Musk isn’t flinching, responding “Vegas Octagon,” seemingly in response to Zuckerberg’s location request. “I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk also tweeted.

I have this great move that I call “The Walrus”, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2023

On May 6, Zuckerberg took to Instagram with pictures from his fight day, writing, “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to @davecamarillo @khaiwu @intense0ne for training me!”

Meanwhile, Musk has been in the news for ceding some of his Twitter power to new CEO Linda Yaccarino.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Musk tweeted on May 12. “@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The Verge first reported this story.