Elon Musk Says He’s Hired a Woman as Twitter’s New CEO — but Doesn’t Say Who She Is

Elon Musk claims he’s hired someone to replace him as CEO of . But for now, the tech tycoon isn’t revealing who that is.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter,” the mega-billionaire tweeted Thursday. “She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

Back in December, Musk said he would step aside as Twitter’s chief executive once he found “someone foolish enough” to take over the role. Even then, however, the billionaire will retain control of the social network and remain closely involved in running it.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal for Twitter in October 2022, but he’s since said he now values the company at less than half that — at $20 billion.

Under Musk, Twitter has been been radically altered. He has cut Twitter’s headcount by more than 70%, from 7,500 to below 2,000; reinstated many users banned under Twitter’s previous regime, including Donald Trump; and partially eliminated Twitter’s legacy verification program, giving any paying subscriber a verified blue check-mark badge.

