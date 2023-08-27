Dylan Mulvaney Honored at Streamy Awards

Dylan Mulvaney, the social medial influencer who faced a transphobic backlash after setting a partnership with Bud Light, was saluted Sunday night at the Streamy Awards honoring social media creators.

Mulvaney won the award for breakout creator at the ceremony hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. An emotional Mulvaney urged the audience to work hard at being allies for the LGBT community. Mulvaney told the crowd that trans people and social media stars have a lot in common. “People often underestimate us,” they said.

Mulvaney nodded to the flap that they endured after Bud Light backed away from a promotional partnership with them after Anheuser-Busch was inundated with an organized campaign of homophobic complaints. The TikTok sensation called on the Streamy crowd to use their reach and influence to promote anti-hate messages.

“If we can influence people to buy a $25 smoothie at Erewhon, we can also do this,” Mulvaney said. “I’m going to go have a beer.”

More to come…