Donald Trump Returns to Twitter Following Surrender to Law Enforcement: ‘Never Surrender!’

Following his arrest in Fulton County, Ga. on charges related to alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state, former president Donald Trump was processed, released on bond and got back to posting. After more than two years since his last words on the social media platform X, née , Trump shared a new update from his official account.

The post features the mug shot of Trump that was released by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shortly after. Along with an entirely capitalized link to Trump’s official 2024 campaign website, the post also includes the messages “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and “NEVER SURRENDER!”

Trump surrendered himself to Fulton County law enforcement on Thursday evening, flying from New York to Georgia to be arrested. 18 of the former president’s confidantes were also charged earlier this month under Georgia’s racketeering laws, marking the fourth indictment of Trump since March.

Twitter banned the then-president on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the U.S. Capitol was stormed by a group of several thousand Trump supporters that sought to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election by halting the counting of Electoral College votes. The social media platform cited that the decision was made “due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” following Trump’s public assertions that the election result was fraudulent. Trump has since been indicted over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riots.

However, Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s account on Twitter last November, shortly following the multi-billionaire’s acquisition of the social media company. While Trump had praised Musk’s takeover, the former president had voiced an unwillingness to return to Twitter, instead continuing his primary social media presence on his own platform Truth Social.

After nearly 10 months — and a renaming of the product from “Twitter” to “X” — Trump has made a surprise return to the social media platform, though whether he remains active there is an uncertainty.