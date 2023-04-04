Donald Trump Campaign Already Selling Merch With Fake Mug Shot

Donald Trump, who on Tuesday became the first former U.S. president to be indicted, is looking to raise some cash from supporters — by selling T-shirts with a fake mug shot.

On Tuesday, Trump was arraigned and charged with 34 felony counts including falsifying business records and conspiracy. The former president and TV personality pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Trump was not expected to have his mug shot taken after he surrendered to authorities in Manhattan. But that didn’t stop Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign from trying to cash in on the unprecedented arrest and indictment.

Shortly before Trump’s arraignment in New York at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, the Trump campaign’s official online store listed a T-shirt for sale (pictured above) showing what seems to be a mug shot of Trump above the words “Not Guilty.” The listing is labeled “Official Trump Mugshot White Cotton T-Shirt,” with no indication that it’s not an actual mug shot taken by law enforcement officials. The shirt, which the site notes is made in the U.S., is priced at $36.

Meanwhile, other possible charges against Trump are pending, including an investigation into the former president’s involvement with the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. The investigation concluded in Dec. 2022, with the January 6th Committee referring potential criminal charges to the Department of Justice.

Trump — who has repeatedly and falsely claimed he won the 2020 election — was kicked off major internet platforms in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Last fall Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account. More recently Meta allowed him back on Facebook and Instagram. YouTube lifted its suspension of Trump’s channel last month, with the video platform saying “the chance for voters to hear equally from major national candidates in the run-up to an election” outweighed risks of real-world violence. Trump has claimed he will remain exclusively on Truth Social, the Twitter-copycat app launched a year ago by Trump Media & Technology Group.