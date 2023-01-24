DOJ and Eight States Sue Google, Alleging It Holds a ‘Monopolistic Grip’ on Digital Ad Market

The Justice Department, along with eight states, has filed a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve a “monopolistic grip” on digital advertising.

The eight states joining the suit are Virginia, California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Tennessee.

Google “has corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry by engaging in a systematic campaign to seize control of the wide swath of high-tech tools used by publishers, advertisers, and brokers, to facilitate digital advertising,” according to the lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The DOJ and the states suing Google said they are filing legal action “for violations of the Sherman Act to halt Google’s anticompetitive scheme, unwind Google’s monopolistic grip on the market, and restore competition to digital advertising,” per the lawsuit.

Reps for Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s the latest legal action DOJ has taken against Google, looking to curb its dominance in search and advertising. In 2020, the Justice Department had filed another antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging that the company has virtual monopoly on search and search advertising to the detriment of consumers and competitors.

Google has “pervasive conflicts of interest,” the latest lawsuit alleges, given that it controls the technology used “by nearly every major website publisher to offer advertising space for sale”; the “leading tools used by advertisers to buy that advertising space”; and the largest ad exchange in the industry.

Google’s “pervasive power over the entire ad tech industry has been questioned by its own digital

advertising executives,” according to the lawsuit, citing a company exec who raised the question of whether there “is there a deeper issue with us owning the platform, the exchange, and a huge network? The analogy would be if Goldman or Citibank owned the NYSE.”

More to come.